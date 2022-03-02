DALLAS – Ryanair (FR) has announced its largest-ever London summer schedule. From its three bases in the city, the carrier will add 14 new routes to operate a total of 181 over the coming months.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said, “We are pleased to announce 14 new routes from our three London airports, Stansted (STN), Luton (LTN) and Gatwick (LGW). As all Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted, UK citizens and visitors can book a well-deserved summer getaway to exciting destinations such as Helsinki, Madeira and Naples.

“Ryanair is driving London’s post Covid-19 recovery as we grow across Europe, with new aircraft and new routes.”

New destinations for Ryanair this summer include Burgas (BOJ), Catania (CTA), Orebro (ORB), Helsinki (HEL), Lublin (LUZ), Tampere (TMP), Maastricht (MST), Tangier (TNG), Trapani (TPS), Menorca (MAH) and Växjö (VX0) from the capital this summer.

N4022A (will be EI-HGH), Ryanair Boeing 737-8. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Return to Ukraine

Additionally, O’Leary said that his airline will commit to being the first airline to return to Ukraine “when it is safe to do so.” Although he admits that it may be winter before that happens.

FR was the largest airline serving Ukraine prior to the closing of the country’s airspace last week. Speaking at a press conference in London, O’Leary said: “We do want to see the Ukrainians succeed.”

Featured image: Ryanair afternoon. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways