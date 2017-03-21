Ryanair Takes Delivery of its 450th Boeing 737-800

MIAMI — Ryanair has taken delivery of its 450th Boeing 737-800 jetliner. The Irish low-cost carrier has been taking 25 aircraft of the type per year in average since 1999.

Since the arrival of its first 737-200 back in 1994, Ryanair has become an all-Boeing operator. to date, it has over 380 aircraft in service, all of them but one are 737-800 (the carrier has a sole 737-700 for private charter flights).

According to Boeing, the carrier has more than 80 unfilled orders for the 737-800, and it is the launch customer for the high-density variant of the 737 MAX family aircraft, dubbed the 737 MAX 200.

Our current order of 737-800s and the 737-MAX 200 ‘Gamechanger’ will allow us to grow our fleet to 585 aircraft and our passenger numbers to 200 million per annum by 2024, maintaining our position as Europe’s largest, and greenest and cleanest airline,” Mick Hickey, Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer said in a statement.

“To deliver the 450th 737-800 is truly a significant milestone in both companies shared history and we look forward to supporting Ryanair on the next phase of its incredible journey with the introduction of the 737 MAX 200,” said Monty Oliver, vice president, European Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The Irish airline carried 119 million passengers last year with 1,800 daily flights to more than 200 destinations. The Dublin-based carrier is the largest 737-800 customer in the world and it is the largest Boeing operator in Europe.