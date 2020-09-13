Miami – RwandAir (WB) is no longer considering a fleet growth plan involving orders of two Airbus A330neos and two Boeing 737 MAX jets from lessors.

Such cancelation represents a closer alignment with future partner Qatar Airways (QR), which plans on acquiring a 49% stake in WB. “In line with our growth with our future partner, the fleet mix will change” notes CEO Yvonne Makolo while confirming that the airline will not go ahead with the acquisition of the Airbus A330neo.

Orders for the two Boeing 737 MAX jets, the CEO notes, were canceled prior to the pandemic.

Rwandair Bombardier Q400 Photo: Jon Herald Søby

A New Lease

Qatar, having in 2018 leased aircraft to the then defunct Air Italy (IG), an airline in which it owned a 49% stake, suggests that leases to WB cannot be ruled out.

Nevertheless, CEO Makolo confirms that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that “we are going to keep the fleet as it is for now” before noting that WB has “had to slow down” network expansion plans despite seeking loans to launch flights to the United States in 2018.

As the flag carrier of Rwanda, WB has a fleet that includes two Airbus A330, two Boeing 737-800, two Boeing 737-700, two Bombardier CRJ-900, and two Bombardier Q400 with routes across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East operating from a Kigali (KGL), Rwanda hub.