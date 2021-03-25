MIAMI — The Russian embassy in Venezuela announced the opening of an all-new nonstop route between the capital cities of both countries, operated twice weekly by Venezuelan-state-owned airline, Conviasa (V0).

“Russia has decided to open a new air service to Venezuela starting April 1,” tweeted the Russian embassy in Venezuela earlier today. “It is expected that flights from Moscow to Caracas will take place twice a week,” the embassy added.

In addition to Venezuela, Russia will also resume commercial flights to Germany, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Sri Lanka, according to the country’s official COVID-19 task force.

Previous Russian-Venezuelan Routes

This new passenger service adds to the diverse and politically-driven portfolio of routes operated by V0, among which there is the famous Caracas-Damascus-Tehran route that took place back when Hugo Chavez, the former president of Venezuela, strengthened his ties with Syria and Iran.

The Caracas-Tehran flight was the longest scheduled flight ever served by a Venezuelan airline. The second longest was the Beirut service that VIASA operated between 1970 and 1972.

Although flights between Venezuelan and Russia have been a common sight in recent times, these have been mostly for cargo and repatriation efforts in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just recently, the Venezuelan government invested close to US$200m for 10 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Coronavirus. In mid-February, Nicolas Maduro, the South American country’s current president, announced the arrival of the second batch of 100,000 Russian vaccines, which also landed from Moscow on a V0 Airbus A340-300.

Conviasa A340 at Caracas Simón Bolívar International. Photo: Aeroprints.com via wikimedia under Creative Commons Genérica de Atribución/Compartir-Igual 3.0

Challenging Sanctions

Back in December 2020, however, Conviasa’s CEO and Venezuela’s aviation transport vice minister, Ramon Velasquez, revealed that there were plans to “open operations between Venezuela, Russia, and China by mid-2021,” as well as to re-instate flights between Caracas and Tehran.

Interestingly, all these new routes would challenge the sanctions imposed by the government of the United States, which condemn any trade, financial, passenger, and cargo traffic with those countries.

Conviasa’s actions to establish regular commercial service to said destinations form part of broader efforts by the government to challenge the sanctions by opening a new trade, financial and passenger traffic links with allied countries.

This new service to Russia, albeit tremendously questionable in terms of basic airline management rationale, adds to a highly limited list of available international flights from Caracas (CCS). Currently, the Venezuelan government allows flights only to/from Turkey, Panama, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, and Russia.

At the moment, all General Aviation (GA) operations are forbidden for civilians—both domestic and international.

It is unclear whether the Russian government will also participate in this route via Aeroflot (SU) or another Russian carrier. Recently, several Russian government aircraft, as well as planes belonging to Russian charter airlines, such as Azur Air (ZF), have been spotted in Caracas bringing cargo and maintenance material for the Venezuelan Air Force fighter planes.

Conviasa Embraer 190 at Simon Bolivar International Airport, Caracas (CCS). Photo: Embraer

Conviasa

In 2004, during the presidency of Hugo Chavez, Conviasa (V0) was founded as the new flag carrier of Venezuela after the demise of VIASA seven years earlier. It began with an initial capitalization of US$16m and four aircraft, two Boeing 737s, one Airbus A340, and a de Havilland Dash 7.

Cesar Martinez Ruiz, president of Conviasa in 2012, stated at that time that “Profits are irrelevant to us as we are a Socialist Airline”, consistent with the guidelines of the leftist government. Three years later, V0’s fleet was grounded due to several maintenance issues, and its service became irregular with most of its destinations suspended or canceled.

Featured image: Conviasa A340-200. Photo: Daniel Veronesi/Airways

