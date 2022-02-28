DALLAS – Russia has announced it is blocking flights by airlines from 36 countries, including Britain and Germany, in response to worldwide bans on its aircraft.

Moscow’s statement comes on the heels of Russian airlines’ inability to enter the airspace of most European countries and territories as well as that of Canada.

According to rthk.hk, Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia stated it was bringing in the restrictions “as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia.”

Only airlines with a special permit will be allowed to fly into Russian airspace.

Aeroflot Boeing 737-8 VQ-BVO. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Bans amid the Ukraine Crisis

Russia blacklisted UK airlines last week after the United Kingdom banned Aeroflot (SU), the country’s flag carrier, as well as private jets. In response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union declared on Sunday that Russian aircraft, including private jets, will be denied access to its airspace.

As a result of these regulations, airlines may be forced to take long detours on some routes, potentially hiking ticket prices.

