MIAMI – Royal Zambian Airlines, operated by Royal Air Charters (3Q), has launched scheduled passenger service between Lusaka (LUN), Zambia, and Johannesburg O.R. Tambo (JNB), South Africa.

Royal Air Charters is in fact the parent company of Royal Zambian Airlines, which itself was incorporated in May 2020 and operates with an Embraer EMB-145LR along with two EMB-120ER aircraft.

In a statement to ch-aviation, the airline said it “started operations on the weekend with one-way flights” while announcing the “launching [of] midweek flights on Thursday, December 17, 2020.”

Royal Air Charters E120 Photo: © Royal Air Charters

Intense Competition

The route between LUN and JNB can at best be described as one with intense competition, with three airlines including RwandAir (WB) already plying the route.

Royal Zambian Airlines does however have a starting advantage with a 3Q maintenance program backed by the Aviation Maintenance Organization of NAC Charter in South Africa.

With the addition of Royal Zambian Airlines to the market, perhaps the fare between LUN and JNB will decrease as competition increases, helping the passenger.

Featured image: Royal Air Charters E145 Photo: © Royal Air Charters

