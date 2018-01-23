Royal Jordanian to Launch Copenhagen Service in June

MIAMI — Royal Jordanian (RJ) will launch a new direct flight to Copenhagen from its hub in Amman, set to begin on June 3, 2018.

Flights will be operated three times a week by Royal Jordanian Airbus A320 fleet on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. According to the carrier, the new service was thought for “continuous assessment of the route network” to enhance traffic to Jordan and improve Amman connectivity.

“RJ will continue to review its network and look for new markets to better enhance traffic and connect Jordan to the world, in line with our vision and strategy to become the airline of choice in the Middle East and the Levant,” said Stefan Pichler, Royal Jordanian President, and CEO.

The aircraft departs from Amman’s Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) at 10:45 and arrives at Copenhagen International Airport (CPH) at 14:30. Returning flights depart from CPH at 15:25 and arrive at AMM at 21:00.

This is not the first time Royal Jordanian operates flights to Copenhagen; back in 1971, the carrier has its first service to the destination. However, RJ dropped the route in 1990.

Additionally, Pichler revealed that the Amman-based carrier used to operate charter flights to Copenhagen through its previous subsidiary company, Royal Wings. The demand for those flights motivated the launch of a regular, nonstop RJ service.

“Copenhagen is the 45th destination on RJ’s network and its first station in the Scandinavian region; it gives travelers the chance to visit other cities in Northern Europe, and also offers those traveling from the Nordic countries the chance to visit Jordan with its great tourist and historical sites, and benefit from RJ’s global network, which connects them to the Middle East, the Gulf and the Far East via Amman,” commented Pichler.

Royal Jordanian (RJ) is a member of the Arab Air Carriers Organization and the Oneworld global airline alliance. The airline operates over 500 flights per week, with at least 110 daily departures.

It operates a fleet of 26 aircraft composed by one Airbus ACJ318, four A319-100, six A320-200, two A321-200, seven Boeing 787-8, three Embraer 175LR and two 195lGW; along with the cargo division that has one Airbus A310-300F.