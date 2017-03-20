Airways Magazine

Royal Jordanian to Ban Electronic Devices from Passenger Cabins

March 20
13:55 2017
MIAMI — Royal Jordanian has just announced that upon request from US authorities, it will ban electronic devices from the list of allowed carry on items on board.

According to a statement issued by the airline, passengers will be allowed to take “cellular phones and medical devices needed during the flight,” but everything else, including laptops, tablets, cameras, etc., will have to be checked to the final destination.

C7Y-rzdWkAYxQNo

The measure would enter into effect tomorrow, Tuesday March 21.

While the reason behind the ban is still unclear — as is the US departments behind the decision — recent incidents have caused concerns about the use of devices powered by lithium-ion batteries on flights. Just last year, cell phones, including the Samsung Note 7, caused repeated problems, while earlier last week, ATSB reported a case in which a passenger’s headphones caught fire on board.

Developing Story

36
Tags
BanElectronic DevicesRoyal Jordanian

In the News

