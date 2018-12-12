Royal Air Maroc Takes Delivery Of First 787-9 Dreamliner

LONDON – Royal Air Maroc has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The airline has said that it is extremely happy with the new plane as it will allow them to offer more seats on longer range flights.



“We are particularly pleased to receive today our airline’s first 787-9, which will soon be joined by three other models from the same family,” said Abdelhamid Addou, CEO and Chairman of Royal Air Maroc.

Say hello to Royal Air Maroc’s first 787-9 #Dreamliner, dressed in a special livery! The 787-9 brings more seats and range to @RAM_Maroc’s Dreamliner fleet. And the airline will soon be taking its first #737MAX. Pics to come.

The Moroccan airline currently operates the 787-8 Dreamliner, which has allowed them to expand into new non-stop routes from Casablanca.

However, the carrier says that the larger variant of the Dreamliner family will allow them to carry around 30 additional passengers up to several hundred miles further than the current -8 type.

Royal Air Maroc has said that initial plans are to deploy the -9 on routes to Paris-Orly, New York-JFK, and to Sao Paulo-Guarulhos.



“The choice of this airplane forms part of our strategy to continuously expand and modernize our fleet and comes just a few days after the announcement of the invitation made to Royal Air Maroc to join the highly prestigious oneworld Alliance,” added the CEO.



In addition to taking delivery of the brand-new plane, the airline has celebrated the occasion by unveiling a special livery, which they say “honors contemporary Moroccan culture.”

“The Dreamliner is the perfect platform for Royal Air Maroc’s bold vision,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for Boeing.

“The airline can now take advantage of the technology that is common across the 787-8 and 787-9, while tailoring its network based on market demand,” Mounir added.



The new Moroccan Dreamliner also comes with a new interior, which will “enhance the fly experience” for all their passenger. The Business Class now has three seat options with full-flat beds.



The Dreamliner 787-9, with the special livery, seen from above the sky! pic.twitter.com/rBv7zOc936 — Royal Air Maroc (@RAM_Maroc) December 7, 2018

Mounir Continues: “We have been proud partners with Royal Air Maroc for nearly 50 years, providing the airline with generations of advanced jetliners, and helping Morocco harness a homegrown aerospace sector to sustain long-term growth.”



This is just the first of many new planes that the airline is due to take from Boeing with the airline later this month planned to take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft which will mark the starting point for the airlines fleet modernization push. This new MAX and Dreamliner will join their fleet which now boasts an impressive fleet of 60 Boeing aircraft.

