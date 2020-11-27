LONDON – Royal Air Maroc (AT) announced the launch of new flights connecting Tangier to four cities in Europe: Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, and Brussels. These flights will start on December, 11.

Flights Frequencies

According to the company the flights frequencies as follows: Tangier-Malaga flights will operate at five frequencies per week: Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tangier-Madrid flights will operate at four frequencies per week: Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tangier-Barcelona flights will operate at four frequencies per week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Tangier-Brussels flights will operate at four frequencies per week: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.



The company said it expects to adjust the frequency of the new routes in accordance with customer demand.

Statement from Royal Air Maroc

The airline said in a statement on Morocco’s State media, “Faithful to its commitments as the leading national air carrier and aware of its mission as a major player in the promotion of Moroccan tourism and in strengthening the links of Moroccans residing abroad with their mother country, AT is strengthening its program of international flights to and from Tangier.”

