LONDON – Seven of British Airways’ (BA) Boeing 747-400 that are being retired are now going to be inbound to Russian carrier Rossiya (FV).

Rossiya – Russian Airlines are to take delivery of 7 ex British Airways B747-4's. Registrations G-BYGA, B, C, D, E, F & G are set to transfer during October and November #BAW #SDM #aviation #planespotting #AvGeek — Phil's Airline Fleet News (@PlanePhil5) September 20, 2020

According to Planespotters.net, the following seven frames will be bound to FV:

G-BYGA (L.N. 1190/ MSN 28855)

G-BYGB (L.N. 1194/ MSN 28856)

G-BYGC (L.N. 1195/ MSN 25823)

G-BYGD (L.N. 1196/ MSN 28857)

G-BYGE (L.N. 1198/ MSN 28858)

G-BYGF (L.N. 1200/ MSN 25824)

G-BYGG (L.N. 1212/ MSN 28859)

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rossiya: The Airline of Preservation?

This is not the first time that FV has taken second-hand aircraft like this. In 2016, the carrier acquired five Boeing 777-300 aircraft and nine Boeing 747-400 aircraft from now-bankrupt Transaero Airlines (UN).

The acquisitions represent great news for the survival of some more Boeing 747 frames, which have been disappearing very quickly in more recent times. With the take-over of the seven aircraft, this will bring the Rossiya 747 fleet to 16 units.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Current BA Retirements

Out of the frames listed, BA has only officially retired G-BYGA and G-BYGB from its fleet, with the other five units still in the queue for retirement. The last aircraft in the BA 747 fleet to be retired was G-CIVE.

British Airways has now retired around a quarter of its Boeing 747-400 fleet and based on current maths, the last retirement should take place by January 2021.

The retirements began last month, with G-CIVD being the first aircraft to come out of the fleet on August 19. This came a month after BA had announced it would phase the aircraft out completely.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rossiya Thinking Long-Term?

Taking on older and more expensive aircraft is something of a common theme for Rossiya. Financials appear to be strong for an airline receiving seven Boeing 747 aircraft. With BA looking to cut up to 12,000 jobs as well, there has been no indication from Rossiya in the last few months about whether it will take the same direction.

This must mean that Rossiya has significant long-term plans which will indicate an increase in demand, meaning more aircraft will be needed. Back in July, FV announced it would launch new 747 flights between Vladivostok (VVO) and Sochi (AER), with additional flights to Simferopol (SIP).

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Good News for Both Sides

Overall, this is good news for the preservation of the Boeing 747, especially with FV taking more of the airframes on. For BA, it was not an easy decision to make regarding the retirement of a jet that has serviced its needs very well for the last 30 years.

At least for enthusiasts, there will be more opportunity to see the aircraft in the air before Rossiya takes the decision to retire them later down the road.