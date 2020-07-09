Rossiya Adds New 747 Flights

MIAMI – Rossiya Airlines (FV), a major airline of Russia schedules new, mostly charter flights. All the new flights are domestic due to the travel restrictions in place.

While in these times it is hard to find flights onboard the iconic Boeing 747, FV still operates a fleet of nine jumbo jets.

For the first time in the modern history of Vladivostok (VVO), FV launches direct flights between VVO and Sochi (AER). Biblio Globus tour operator will charter the flights, operated twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The first flight between the two cities took place on July 6. The flights to Simferopol (SIP) will start on July 11, 2020, with weekly flights on Saturdays.

Both routes will be operated on a Boeing 747-400 with economy and business class cabins. The load factor of the first flight was 100% according to the airline.

Rossiya Airbus A319-111 EI-EYM Photo: ©Nick Van Der Hook

Medium-haul Flights

The airline will also schedule 747 flights from Sochi to Khabarovsk (KHV), Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) and Saint Petersburg (LED).

The Boeing 737-800 will also be deployed on the Moscow and St. Petersburg route in addition to flights to Yekaterinburg(SVX), Kazan(KZN), Krasnoyarsk(KJA), Novosibirsk(OVB), Nizhny Novgorod(GOJ), Perm(PEE), Samara(KUF), Tyumen (TJM) and Ufa(UFA).

Rossia Airlines CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky noted, “The change in the tourist market has enabled the airline to develop domestic destinations that have been underestimated so far.”

The CEO added, “Thanks to these changes, Vladivostok residents have the opportunity to spend their holidays on the Black sea for the first time. In the summer season of 2020, we plan to carry about 25000 passengers and perform more than 45 flights.”

Source: Rossiya Airlines

Is Rossiya for Enthusiasts?

Generally speaking, these are Russian charter flights. If you do not speak even a little bit of Russian, taking a flight like this will be challenging. Also, Russia currently does not allow foreign nationals to enter the country.

My advice would be to wait a year. FV often deploys the Boeing 747 on high-demand holiday flights to Cyprus, Turkey, etc.

However, if you are able to travel to or be based in Russia, these are not bad deals to fly the Jumbo. As these are charter flights, buying a ticket is expensive (but possible), while booking a package deal is worth more.

Prices for a 6-night holiday in Sochi from Moscow start at ₽12.000 (US$168) per person, which includes flights, accommodation, and transfer. Meanwhile, one-way flights are ₽9.800 (US$137).

About Rossiya Airlines

Rossiya is part of the Aeroflot Group. It offers flights to 130 destinations and transported about 11,6 million passengers in 2019. It has a diverse fleet of A319, A320, B738, Boeing 747 and 777.

It carries Aeroflot’s (SU) operations from St. Petersburg and sponsors FC Zenit, a local based football club.

Featured image: Airbus_A319_Rossiya_VP-BNB. Photo: ©Javi Sanchez