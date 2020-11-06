MIAMI – Investigators in Russia are probing an incident with a Rossiya (FV) Airbus A319 which had a cable attached to its landing gear wheels, aviation portal FlightGlobal reported on November 6. The aircraft (VP-BWJ) was operating flight FV 6314, between Krasnodar (KRR) and St. Petersburg (LED) on November 3.

According to the portal, the A319 “had departed Krasnodar’s runway 05R, apparently without problems, but a post-flight inspection of the twinjet at St Petersburg found part of an earthing cable, some 5m or 6m in length in the area of the brake hydraulics on the left-hand main gear.”

Rossiya Airbus A319. Photo: Wiki Commons

Incident Investigation

Investigation agency Rosaviatsia stated that “the aircraft sustained damage to a radio-altimeter antenna, as well as ‘numerous’ abrasions and impacts to the underside skin of the fuselage,” but it has not released further details of the incident yet.

An inspection of LED’s runway 28L, on which the aircraft had landed, as well of the taxiway showed no foreign object debris or other issues that could have led to the incident. Rossiya has since removed the aircraft from its regular operations. None of the 123 passengers and crew were injured.

On its Boeing side, back in July, for the first time in the modern history of Vladivostok (VVO), FV launched direct flights between VVO and Sochi (AER) using its Boeing 747 aircraft. Biblio Globus tour operator will charter the flights, operated twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

While in these times it is hard to find flights on board the iconic Queen of the Skies, FV still operates a fleet of nine jumbo jets.

Featured image: Rossiya Airbus A319-111 EI-EYM Photo: ©Nick Van Der Hook

