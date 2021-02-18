MIAMI – As announced in October, Michael Rousseau succeeded Calin Rovinescu as President and CEO of Air Canada (AC) on February 15, the end of the company’s fiscal year.

Congratulations Calin Rovinescu on your well-earned retirement. Thank you for 12 years of leadership, vision and unwavering dedication to making Air Canada a global champion. We are likewise excited to welcome Mike Rousseau as our new President and CEO! pic.twitter.com/99EyZR46cA — Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 16, 2021

Farewell Comments from Calin Rovinescu

In an October press release, Rovinescu said, “I have enjoyed a unique and very special relationship with Air Canada and our outstanding people for over three decades, on the front lines of many of the company’s defining moments – the 1988-1989 privatization, the defence against a hostile bid for Air Canada in 1999, our merger with Canadian Airlines in 2000, the aftermath of 9-11, leading the 2003-2004 restructuring and many others.”

“But, more than anything else in my career, I am especially proud of the company’s transformation over the last dozen years during which we built Air Canada into one of the world’s leading carriers and a global champion for Canada.”

Photo: Air Canada

Who is Michael Rousseau?

Mr. Rousseau was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at AC from December 2018, having previously served as its Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer since 2007.

The Air Canada press release said that, “Mr. Rousseau played an instrumental role in Air Canada’s transformation, notably by leading the charge on strengthening the balance sheet, building significant shareholder value and the complete turnaround and stabilization of Air Canada’s pension plans.”

“He has led many areas of Air Canada’s business, having had oversight of Air Canada Rouge, fleet planning, treasury, corporate real estate, procurement, cost transformation, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations and pension fund administration.”

Featured image: Air Canada Boeing 787-9. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

