SAN BERNADINO – Today, Airways (AW) sat down with Northern Pacific Airways Chief Executive Officer Rob McKinney (RM) to discuss the new airline’s business model, fleet structure, and plans.

Business Model

AW: Let’s talk about your branding and paint scheme, which is very new and up-to-date.

RM: We’re really proud of it; it’s meant to incorporate where we are, in Alaska. There are hints of that part of the world; the northern lights are represented. Forward Media did this for us, and we’re super proud of it, and you’re going to be excited.

AW: You’re focusing more on the connecting traffic, but what do you plan to do during winter?

RM: Icelandair, I admire them so much. They have become masters at festivals and creating reasons for people to come and see Iceland in the winter. We’re working closely with them to learn what works and doesn’t. We’re going to be doing the same kind of thing, making the reason other than just for the northern lights to come to Alaska. Alaska in the winter is truly beautiful.

AW: Have you thought about shifting business models but doing a winter snowbird, wet lease kind of charter as they pop up?



RM: Absolutely. Charters are a big part of our business at Ravn, and we expect Charters to be a big part of Northern Pacific.

AW: How is the COVID-19 pandemic going to go into your business plan?

RM: It has made it possible. Instead of looking at it as a barrier of entry, we see it as an opportunity. If we had tried to start this airline in 2019, it would have been nearly impossible to get slots and gates and all the infrastructure you need because it was the peak and aviation was saturated.

We are obviously optimists. We think the world will come back in some shape or form. We’re going to learn how to live with this disease, and there will be pent-up demand that will be spring-loaded once things start to open up.

AW: There’s a lot of talk about your loyalty program; can you talk a little bit about that?

RM: Sure, we think it’s going to be the first one that’s completely based on cryptocurrency. Instead of getting a point or mile that’s restricted or expires or is very hard to trade for other things, you’re going to get actual cryptocurrency which you can use to repurchase future air travel.

It’ll be on the exchanges so that you can trade it for other cryptocurrencies, you can trade it back into Fiat money, but we’re working closely with both the Ted Stevens Airport and the city of Anchorage so that as many merchants as possible will accept it as a form of payment.

Render: Northern Pacific Airways

Route Network

AW: You were talking about doing a lot of bigger markets starting in North America, out to Anchorage, and then a few Asian destinations as well. What is your percentage of Origin and Destination (O&D) towards Alaska versus getting that connecting market?

RM: It’s all connecting. We assume that we’ll get some percentage of O&D Alaska, but that’s really not the play. We see this as we look at the traffic travelling between Asia and the US. That’s 100% of what we’re trying to capture.

AW: Have you thought about fifth freedom operations, going out of Tokyo down to Hong Kong or Singapore, for example?

RM: It’s kind of on a distant route map. We haven’t spent a lot of time with it because we have a lot on our plate as it is. So getting this original plan up and going has pretty much been our singular focus.

AW: The Boeing 757 has a range of around 4,000 nautical miles. That doesn’t get you that far into Asia. It might be Beijing, Seoul, and most of Japan. Have you thought about going further down, either getting a 767 (with the same cockpit commonality) or trying to do fifth freedom?

RM: We have; the 767s are really unavailable right now, and our business model is really focused on narrowbodies. That’s what we really think will be the lynchpin to make this work sustainable.

The answer is probably not widebodies until phase three or phase four. We’re hoping for newer technology, a 737-9 MAX or an Airbus A321XLR, where we’ll get the range we need but still stay in the narrowbody space.

AW: Have you talked about going into an alliance with any airline; probably not joining in an alliance at this point.

RM: We’re in talks with alliances, especially on the Asia side. We’re in talks with the Value Alliance to extend our reach and our network.

Ravn’s interline agreements will translate since Northern Pacific, and Ravn Alaska are essentially the same airline. Therefore, we expect those partnerships to continue to exist.

AW: Is Alaska Airlines on that list too? Do you expect that to continue, even though you’re a bit of a competitor?

RM: A little bit, but we’re specifically not going into Seattle just because we want to go to places that are not typically being served right now, instead of going on top of our bigger brother.

Render: Northern Pacific Airways

NPA’s Fleet

AW: Let’s talk about your Boeing 757s. Is there any reason why NPA chose Rolls Royce over Pratt & Whitney?

RM: That has evolved since the last time I’ve been interviewed. We are going to end up with a mixed fleet, with some Rolls Royce and some Pratt & Whitneys.

AW: Are you going to outsource the maintenance of the engines?

RM: We are partnering with Delta TechOps, and they are going to be the biggest heavy lifter of parts suppliers and maintenance tracking and planning.

AW: What is your cabin configuration? I know it was kind of an all-economy layout with a few premium seats upfront. Is that still the case?

RM: We’ve evolved a little bit; we’re going to do three cabins now. The total density will probably be about 180 seats.

AW: Will it be a lie-flat upfront or just a typical domestic seat?

RM: It’s going to look a lot like Icelandair. There’ll be some amenities and some goodies for upfront, but we’re not going after the top-end traveller.

AW: Will it be the same configuration going to Asia as well?

RM: Yes, that’s correct.

AW: Why choose narrowbodies?

RM: Because of the amount of traffic there is. Until we actually spur more people to travel, there’s not enough justification. The cost of operation is substantially less.

AW: You’re talking about going with the 737-9 MAX, the Airbus A321XLR, or maybe even the next generation of that. Have you looked at anything on the smaller end of that, connecting smaller cities in the US?

RM: Not yet; we’ve got a lot on our plate to get this started.

Render: Float Shuttle

What About FLOAT?

AW: We have to ask you about FLOAT. When is that getting started up again?

RM: We have an Part 135 certificate ready to go, and I’m adding a couple of Beechcraft 1900s to that certificate right now for different reasons. We’re looking at bringing FLOAT back probably in 2023.

Ideally, though, it’s when there’s a viable election airplane because that makes FLOAT a ton of sense when you don’t have the cycle-pin of the other gas turbine engines.

AW: You’re with Ravn and Float; how are you going to leverage Ravn in Alaska? Are you going to at all?

RM: That’s the whole stopover model that we’re going to be encouraging. Instead of making the 90-minute connection, we’re going to encourage people to spend two, three days in Alaska. We already have a fleet of regional aircraft that take you anywhere you want to go in the state.

Featured Image: Northern Pacific Airways