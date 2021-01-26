MIAMI – Rex Airlines (ZL), aka Regional Express, will become a Boeing 737 operator as it enters the competitive domestic market in Australia.

The Airline will fly a new domestic route between Sydney and Melbourne with six former Virgin Australia (VA) 176-seat Boeing 737-800NGs from March 1, 2021. The first in the REX fleet, this Boeing 737 was previously owned by Virgin Australia (VA) with registration VH-RQC. It had its paint job completed in Jakarta and its water cannon salute on December 24, 2020, in Sydney.

New Rex Airlines Uniforms

In parallel to this announcement, ZL is introducing new uniforms as its inaugural new route from Sydney to Melbourne approaching fast. Rex unveiled its cabin crew uniforms on January 23, 2021, retaining “the essence of Rex’s regional approach.

Rex’s National Flight Attendant Manager, Donna Griffith, said, “This fresh new look is intended to update Rex’s signature country hospitality. We have chosen a clean, fuss-free look that is simple yet elegant. Materials and cut have been carefully selected to provide comfort and practicality for my cabin crew.”

“We are very proud that our uniforms are not designed by any famous designer. As with everything else we do in Rex, we have done everything in-house, from the design to the selection of material. This is who we are. This is what we do. This is why we are one of the most successful airlines in the world.”

