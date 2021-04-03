MIAMI – Rex Airlines (ZL) flights between Melbourne and Adelaide started this week, ushering in a new age of competition on the route.

Government officials, airport executives, and the Hon John Sharp AM, the airline’s Deputy Chairman, greeted the inaugural Boeing 737-800NG flight this Wednesday. The arriving flight was ZL427 from Melbourne and the departing flight ZL442, also to Melbourne.

Rex Boeing 737-800NG. Photo: Evan Brown

The chairman congratulated Adelaide and South Australia, adding that ZL now provides safe, reliable services at reasonable fares to South Australia for the past 20 years on regional routes, and now it will be available on domestic routes as well.

Rex Boeing 737-800NG water canon salute. Photo: Evan Brown

The Hon Stephen Patterson, Minister of Trade and Investment, congratulated ZL on its latest interstate activities, according to Mr. Sharp. As ZL extends its domestic presence, the carrier will be looking at other domestic destinations from Adelaide if its services are well supported.

“It’s been a difficult year for the aviation industry, and Rex has shown amazing courage to start interstate flights,” Sharp said in a company press release.

Arrival of Rex Boeing 737-800NG. Photo: Evan Brown

About Rex

Mascot, New South Wales-based Rex Airlines is Australia’s largest independent regional and domestic airline, with 60 Saab 340 and four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft flying to 61 destinations across the country.

Photo: Evan Brown

The Rex Group includes wholly-owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical, and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Ballarat, in addition to the airline ZL.

Rex Airlines network map.image: Rex Airlines