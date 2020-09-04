MIAMI – This week, airBaltic (BT) announced the resumption of several routes and the launch of a new one. The resumption and addition of routes will affect Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius.

Route Resumptions

Both route resumptions are to Scandanavia. On September 4, BT restarted flights between Tallinn, Estonia (TLL), and Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH). On September 4, daily flights between Riga, Latvia (RIX), and Stockholm, Sweden (ARN) resumed. The flights to Stockholm will be performed by A220-300 aircraft.

airBaltic CEO of Martin Gauss said that BT was ready to provide additional connectivity from all three Baltic capitals, adding, “While following all of the restrictions and recommendations from official authorities and having introduced various additional safety measures, we continue to adjust our network and are glad to be able to resume flights from Tallinn to Copenhagen.”

Air Baltic Airbus A220-300. Photo: Air Baltic

New Route Launch

On top of resuming flights, BT announced a new route between Vilnius, Lithuania (VNO) and Kyiv, Ukraine (IEV). The route will use the A220-300. The first flight will be on October 6.

With regards to this route, Martin Gauss stated that this is the 5th new route to be launched from VNO this summer.

Air Baltic Airbus A220 taking-off. Photo: Airways File

About airBaltic

airBaltic is the flag carrier of Latvia, with headquarters located in Riga. Both Tallinn and Vilnius are hub airports. The company takes pride in being one of the most punctual airlines in the world and has won multiple awards for its service.

The airline started operations in 1995. The Latvian state currently owns 96.14% of the airlines, with Lars Thuesen and Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA owning the remaining 3.86%.

The airlines used to operate a point to point model, but in 2008 changed to a network model of operations with Riga becoming a connecting hub.