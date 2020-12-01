MIAMI – Boeing 747 fans had reason to cheer today as British Airways (BA) announced that two of its retro-liveried aircraft will be spared from the scrap heap. In a press release today, BA said that the aircraft – the last to leave the British Airways fleet – will soon fly to new permanent homes.

Later this month, the aircraft, registrations G-BNLY and G-BYGC, will depart from BA’s engineering base in Cardiff. The pair were among several aircraft painted in heritage liveries to mark the airline’s centenary last year.

Adorned in the iconic Landor livery, used between 1984 and 1997, G-BNLY will be on permanent exhibit at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey. It will join its sister 747, G-CIVW, which was retired in late October and features the current Chatham Dockyard livery. BA said in October that this craft will be used as a film and TV set.

G-BYGC, painted in the BOAC ‘Gold Speedbird’ livery used between 1963 and 1974, will make the short journey from Cardiff Airport to the Bro Tathan business park in the Vale of Glamorgan. Aviation specialists eCube Solution will maintain the aircraft as a heritage piece to showcase the preeminent contribution BA’s Boeing 747 fleet made to UK aviation.

Sean Doyle, CEO of BA said, “While we will miss seeing them grace our skies, we are delighted to have found permanent homes for our remaining centenary 747 aircraft.

“We think they have great historical importance, not only to BA but to the entire aviation industry. We are pleased they will be preserved for future generations in locations in the UK.

“As the final 747s to leave our fleet, their departure will be an emotional moment for former and current British Airways staff, including our engineering team in Cardiff who have lovingly looked after our jumbo jets for decades.”

G-BNLY and G-BYGC are the last two BA Boeing 747s to be retired, with G-BYGC being the final 747 to leave the BA fleet. The Negus-liveried 747, registration G-CIVB, was one of the last two Boeing 747s to depart London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in October. It has found a permanent home at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire.

