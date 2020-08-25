Recaro Aircraft Seating Seals Deal with Wizz Air

MIAMI – Recaro Aircraft Seating has secured a deal with Wizz Air (W6) for 31,767 passenger seats. The SL3710 economy class seat will be installed on 146 Airbus aircraft starting in 2021.

The partnership is a part of a larger deal with the Indigo Partners portfolio of airlines for nearly 100,000 passenger seats, the largest order in the history of Recaro. The larger deal is comprised of 459 shipsets with a total of 96,000 pax of the SL3710.

Dr. Hiller, CEO and Shareholder of Recaro Aircraft Seating said that this accomplishment was a significant milestone for Recaro and the teams involved, “all which deserve great recognition and gratitude. This is potentially the swiftest ramp-up of an order we have ever experienced, and I am confident that our teams are well-prepared to handle this.”

Wizz Air Recargo Seating, back. Photo: Recargo Aircraft Seating

An Aircraft Seat Designed for Efficiency

As the airline already has several sustainability programs in place, Recaro worked closely with W6 to create a sustainable seat. W6 has reduced its carbon footprint by using powerful Airbus aircraft and prioritizing lightweight products for all Airbus 320 family operators for its cabins.

The SL3710 economy class seat is the newest and lightest member of the Recaro economy class seat lineup and weighs around eight kilograms. The versatile design includes robust and reliable components, making it a cost-effective option for airlines focused on reducing fuel costs and maintenance.

Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air Heiko Holm said,“A lot of work went into selecting a seating provider for this order, but what impressed us most about Recaro was the level of customer orientation.”

“Not only was their global network of production and customer service sites easily accessible for our individual airlines, but Recaro also customized the SL3710 seat according to our needs. This gave us additional insight into Recaro willing to go the extra mile to meet our needs.”

Wizz Air Recargo Seating, front. Photo: Recargo Aircraft Seating

About Indigo Partners and Recaro Aircraft Seating

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Indigo Partners embraces the ultra-low-cost airline carrier business model, which offers passengers minimal inclusions in the fare and a number of add-on fees for amenities.

Recaro Aircraft Seating is a global supplier of premium aircraft seats for airlines and OEMs, the company focusses on its vision “driving comfort in the sky. Recaro employs over 2700 people worldwide and completed 2019 with a revenue of €716m.

The company is the global market leader in economy class seating.