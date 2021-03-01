MIAMI – Rebecca Jane Sharpe has officially settled into her role as Cathay Pacific Airways’ (CX) Chief Financial Officer, replacing Martin James Murray.

She was officially named to the position on December 15, 2020, when then-Chief Financial Officer Murray announced he would take over as Finance Director at Swire Pacific effective April 2021. Swire is a major player in the global aviation industry, with interests ranging from airlines to aircraft engineering and flight catering.

A Cathay Pacific B-LRG Airbus A350-941 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport. Credit: Luca Flores/Airways @luca_at_lax

New Duties

Sharpe’s responsibilities at the Hong Kong-based carrier will include financial reporting, corporate financing, taxation, internal audit, and procurement activities.

Sharpe previously served Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited (HAECO) as Director and Group Director Finance, a position she held from October 2017 to January 2021. She joined the Swire Pacific Conglomerate, the parent company for Cathay Pacific Airways and HAECO, in 2008, working in mainland China, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Featured image: CATHAY PACIFIC B-KQL BOEING 777-367(ER). Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

