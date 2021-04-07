MIAMI – Raya Airways (TH), an express freight and charter cargo airline headquartered in the Cargo Complex of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (SZB) in Subang, Selangor, Malaysia, has added a new Boeing 767-200F aircraft to its fleet.

With this new acquisition, on a five years lease from ATSG (Air Transport Service Group), TH fleet grows to four aircraft out of which one is a Boeing B737-400F and three are B767-200F. According to the Malay Mail newspaper, TH will now be capable of boosting its capacity and efficiency, assuring its customers of speed, reliability, and security.

Raya Airways B767-200F 9M-RXB – Photo : Raya Airways via Facebook

Comments from Raya Airways CEO

Mohamad Najib Ishak, TH CEO, commented on the new arrival by saying “the accelerated growth of e-commerce also has reshaped our commitment to anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of our customers and to expand our footprint in the region.”

TH network consists of 70 commercial flights per week interconnecting capital cities and major businesses by running airfreight operations in 10 locations in the Asia-Pacific region. TH currently flies to Hong Kong (HKG), Singapore (SIN), Jakarta (CGK), Kuching (KCH), Ho Chi Min City (SGN), and Hanoi (HAN).

The new aircraft can carry 40 tons of freight on an approximate range of 5000km.