Qatar Airways To Shift To London Heathrow Terminal 5

MIAMI – As it has done with other airlines, London Heathrow Airport (LHR) has confirmed that Qatar Airways (QR) will move to Terminal 5 on July 27.

Prior to the move, the airline had its base at Terminal 4. However, LHR CEO, John Holland-Kaye announced this month that the depot would continue closed until 2021.

London Heathrow Terminal 5. Photo: LHR.

London Heathrow Closes Terminals 3 and 4 Until further Notice

During April 2020, the LHR had announced the closure of terminals 3 and 4 to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. Then, QR had to relocate its operations to Terminal 2.

By that time, the measure was just temporary. But as the blow of the pandemic continues, it will extend until next year.

As a result, LHR has shifted various carriers to Terminals 2 and 5 at least throughout 2020-2021. From July 27, QR will operate at the later.

Qatar Airways’ Premium Lounge at London Heathrow.

Photo: Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Postpones its LHR T4 Lounge Plans

At the beginning of this year, the Middle East-based company had plans to extend its T4 Premium Lounge. Prior to the health crisis, it operated six daily flights between Doha and London.

According to QR Head of Loyalty, Dan Martin, the lounge was receiving a highly flow of business class passengers.

The project was part of the shared customer services that Oneworld airlines offer to their common business and first-class customers.

Under that codeshare, QR already operated some flights at terminal 5. But with this relocation, it will have the same terminal base than its Oneworld partners.

While British Airways (BA) already had Terminal 5 for its slots, Japan Airlines (JL) also moved into the terminal.

Featured image: Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 A7-ALM. Photo: © Alvin Man