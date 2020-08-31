MIAMI – Expanding its African network, Qatar Airways (QR) has resumed its three-weekly flights to Mogadishu, Somalia. The service will start on September 6. Additionally, the airline stopped bookings on flights to Australia over the weekend.

As the airline restarted its operations to Djibouti last month, it is now set to fly to Somalia. The flights will be operated by an Airbus A320 via Djibouti (JIB).

According to the QR schedule, flights to/from Doha (DOH) and Mogadishu (MGQ) will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Regarding this restart, QR Group CEO His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said that QR expects to offer passengers an extensive international network to other continents, except to Australia. More on that later.

With this additional route, QR will be offering frequencies to nine African destinations. Since July, it began an expansion strategy to reinstate several of its worldwide destinations.

Qatar Airways A320. Photo: Per aspera ad Astra.

Maintaining Network Connectivity

Considering the ongoing changing panorama, the carrier will allow unlimited date changes on its network tickets. As it follows, trips completed before December 31 will not be charged. Additionally, tickets booked prior to the above date will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.

While QR seeks to provide connectivity to African markets amid the pandemic, it is also implementing other measures to offset it.

On the one hand, the airline grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s for long-haul routes. As a result, it will only operate 49 Airbus A350 and 30 Boeing 787 for these services.

On the other hand, QR implemented onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin Crew. Alongside these, Hamad International Airport (HIA), which serves as the airline’s hub, already executed similar health safety procedures.

Qatar Airways Halts Bookings to Australia

According to Travel Weekly, QR will no longer be accepting bookings on flights to Australia due to new restrictions put in place by the Australian government.

In an effort to help contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the new government restriction limits the number of passengers who can travel to the country.

According to a statement released by QR obtained by Travel Weekly, the airline said, “Due to the dynamic nature of the pandemic, airlines operating flights to Australia have faced ever-changing restrictions, often imposed on short notice.”