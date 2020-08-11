MIAMI – Today Qatar Airways (QR) has announced that it will add more US frequencies and destinations to its network. In addition, it will expand its Pakistan weekly flights in four cities.

Unlike US passengers, those from Pakistan are required to take a COVID-19 test following the airline’s updated safety measures.

Regarding its increased schedule, QR also plans to do the same for its Australian network. Starting on August 16, it will add Adelaide as the fifth destination behind Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney to operate 23 weekly flights.

In last months, the airline has been resuming several destinations and adding more frequencies in a effort to return to its pre-crisis levels.

Qatar Airways US Network

While the carrier currently flies to six destinations across the US, it will expand these to eight by September with 56 weekly flights.

The already resumed flights encompass Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington DC, Dallas and Los Angeles.

According to its latest announcement, the carrier will operate daily frequencies to Los Angeles from August 12. It will later double its daily New York services on September 1.

On the heels of these routes, QR expects to resume its three weekly flights to Houston on September 2. In the north, it will restart services to Philadelphia with four flights per week on September 15.

Alongside the added frequencies, the airline has a codeshare agreement with American Airlines (AA) and JetBlue (B6). Thus, QR customers can expect more flights with an extended network once the expected return of passenger demand occurs.

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-1041 A7-ANE. Photo: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Pakistan Network

The airline will increase its weekly flights to Pakistan from 37 to 49. Already it has up its services by 32%, which means a return to its pre-COVID-19 levels for the country.

From today, Islamabad and Karachi services will increase from 11 to 14 per week. Next, Lahore 10-weekly services will now also fly 14 times per week.

In a fewer frequency, QR will expand its Peshawar offer from five to seven per week.

These flights will be operated on the carrier’s Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 aircraft according to QR.

Following the airline’s policy for Pakistan, travelers must show a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72 hours prior their flight departure.