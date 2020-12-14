MIAMI – Resuming its UK network, Qatar Airways (QR) has restarted operations at London Gatwick Airport (LGW) with three weekly flights. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate the returning routes.

Alongside these services, the airline will operate four daily flights from London Heathrow (LHR), three frequencies per day from Manchester (MAN), and three per week flights from Edinburgh (EDI) throughout December. Thus, QR will total 55 weekly flights in the UK for the remainder of the year.

The Head of Airline Relations at LGW, Stephen King remarked the importance of QR’s coming back to flying connections across Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Additionally, he said the joint implementation of safety measures by the airport and partner airlines would help to rebuild public confidence in air travel.

Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Julian Herzog.

Network Resumption Based on Boeing 787 Aircraft

Qatar UK and Ireland Country Manager Gary Kershaw said the resumption of LGW services was a “resilient significant indicator” of the UK market. Thus, the carrier is looking forward to resuming more of its UK destinations to support the recovery in the region.

Back in the Summer, QR Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Thierry Antinori declared that the Airbus A350 and the Boeing 787 aircraft would be key for the carrier’s rebound. The focus networks will be Europe and Asia at a scale where QR can generate cash. Following this strategy, the airline expects to rebuild its network to 126 destinations by March 2021.

Featured photo: Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Alan Wilson.

