MIAMI – Qatar Airways Cargo (QR) has boosted its operations in the US and Northern Norway, as the carrier seeks to resume its schedule and partnerships.

First, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has announced the return of QR Cargo. The route between the US and Bangladesh will focus on increasing cargo operations during the next six months.

Regarding the resumption of PIT operations, QR Cargo Chief Officer Guillaume Halleux said that the airport improves network connectivity with fewer hours of flying. As a result, cargo operations are faster, which saves time and money in the long term.

On his part, Executive Vice President of Unique Logistics Marc Schlossberg and PIT Vice President of Government and Corporate Affairs Vince Gastgeb agreed that QR provides a unique option and cargo solution for the global freight ecosystem. Among the benefits of the service, the generation of the economy and jobs are just ones of them.

Before the pandemic, the two-weekly QR Cargo service at PIT was already suspended in 2019 due to international trade tensions and low cargo demand. However, the partnership between the airline, airport, and the company is a new beginning during the current crisis, said Managing Director of Expo Group Bangladesh, Mahbubul Anam.

Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 777-FDZ. Photo: Peter Bakema.

Norway Operations

Secondly, QR Cargo announced the launch of three flights per week to Harstad-Narvik Airport (EVE). The carrier will operate Boeing 777-300 passenger freighters on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

While the operations will principally support Northern Norway’s seafood and salmon exporters, Halleux also remarked the importance of collaborating with NordicGSA. By operating more direct routes to and from the market, both companies expect to make seafood from the region more available globally, according to Perishable Center Nord AS CEO Stig Winther.

With these goals, the partnership seeks to direct transport commodities from EVE via Doha to the main markets of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. As a result, there will be no land transport or shipment to the airline’s gateway in Oslo.

Featured photo: Qatar Cargo Boeing 777-FDZ A7-BFL. Photo: ©Nick Van Der Hook.

