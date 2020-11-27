MIAMI – Qantas (QF), in conjunction with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) will operate multiple flights from Paris (CDG), Frankfurt (FRA), and London (LHR) between December 2020 – January 2021.
Non-Stop from Europe to Australia
With the abnormal situation regarding the unprecedented year aviation is going through, the QF flights will take place during December 2020 and January 2019. QF, in order to repatriate stranded Australians across Europe for Christmas, will begin direct scheduled flight from three of biggest EU cities.
The flights will be operated with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner providing a 24 hours stretch to the Kangaroo Land, below you can take a look to the flight roster following QF preset:
|Flight N.
|Departure AD
|Arrival AD
|Stop-Over AD
|EDT
|EAT
|Aircraft
|QF9
|Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD)
|London-Heathrow (LHR)
|Perth (PER)
|Dec 26, 4:05pm
|Dec 27, 5:05am
|B789
|QF9
|Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD)
|London-Heathrow (LHR)
|Perth (PER)
|Jan 12, 4:05pm
|Jan 13, 5:05am
|B789
|QF175
|Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD)
|Paris-Charles De Gaulle (CDG)
|Perth (PER)
|Dec 13, 3:35pm
|Dec 14, 6:00am
|B789
|QF115
|Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD)
|Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA)
|Perth (PER)
|Dec 9, 3:45pm
|Dec 10, 6:10am
|B789
In accordance with DFAT, QF will be free to sell flights on the outbound and/or return legs not supposed for “Special Repatriation Flight” operation.
COVID Policy on Qantas’ Flights
Qantas stated that “due to the high number of passengers wanting to travel on these flights, it may not be possible to provide seat separation for all passengers, and you may be seated next to other passengers.”
Hence, the “safe Distance” of 6FT rule will not be implemented during these ‘Special Flights’. Also, we can recall QF’s intention to admit on board of its flights only COVID-Vaccinated passengers for the next foreseeable future and when the vaccine is be available to the public.
Passengers Without IFE System
Due to the limiting of contact surfaces with which passengers come into contact during the flight, QF has decided to suspend IFE services on board these ‘Special Repatriation Flights’.
In fact, reading the flight notes, the airline advises all travelers to bring personal devices such as tablets and cell phones or magazines for the 24 hours of flight from Europe to Australia.
Featured image; Qantas Boeing 787-9 Photo: Nick Sheered
TGI Black Friday: EVERYTHING 45% OFF – SUBSCRIPTIONS, BACK ISSUES, EVERYTHING! Click here!