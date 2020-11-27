MIAMI – Qantas (QF), in conjunction with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) will operate multiple flights from Paris (CDG), Frankfurt (FRA), and London (LHR) between December 2020 – January 2021.

Boeing 787-9 QF VH-ZNA Photo: BriYYZ

Non-Stop from Europe to Australia

With the abnormal situation regarding the unprecedented year aviation is going through, the QF flights will take place during December 2020 and January 2019. QF, in order to repatriate stranded Australians across Europe for Christmas, will begin direct scheduled flight from three of biggest EU cities.

The flights will be operated with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner providing a 24 hours stretch to the Kangaroo Land, below you can take a look to the flight roster following QF preset:

Flight N. Departure AD Arrival AD Stop-Over AD EDT EAT Aircraft QF9 Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD) London-Heathrow (LHR) Perth (PER) Dec 26, 4:05pm Dec 27, 5:05am B789 QF9 Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD) London-Heathrow (LHR) Perth (PER) Jan 12, 4:05pm Jan 13, 5:05am B789 QF175 Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD) Paris-Charles De Gaulle (CDG) Perth (PER) Dec 13, 3:35pm Dec 14, 6:00am B789 QF115 Sydney-Kingsford Smith (SYD) Frankfurt-am-Main (FRA) Perth (PER) Dec 9, 3:45pm Dec 10, 6:10am B789

In accordance with DFAT, QF will be free to sell flights on the outbound and/or return legs not supposed for “Special Repatriation Flight” operation.

B787-9 QF Photo:David Gray /Getty Images for Qantas

COVID Policy on Qantas’ Flights

Qantas stated that “due to the high number of passengers wanting to travel on these flights, it may not be possible to provide seat separation for all passengers, and you may be seated next to other passengers.”

Hence, the “safe Distance” of 6FT rule will not be implemented during these ‘Special Flights’. Also, we can recall QF’s intention to admit on board of its flights only COVID-Vaccinated passengers for the next foreseeable future and when the vaccine is be available to the public.

Boeing 787-9 Laning Photo: Mitchul Hope

Passengers Without IFE System

Due to the limiting of contact surfaces with which passengers come into contact during the flight, QF has decided to suspend IFE services on board these ‘Special Repatriation Flights’.

In fact, reading the flight notes, the airline advises all travelers to bring personal devices such as tablets and cell phones or magazines for the 24 hours of flight from Europe to Australia.

Featured image; Qantas Boeing 787-9 Photo: Nick Sheered

