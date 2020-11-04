MIAMI – As the pandemic remains an uncertain situation, Qantas (QF) has announced it will further suspend some international services than previously expected. The postponement will last, at least, until October 2021.

The airline halted all its international operations but has been selling tickets between the UK and Australia for flights starting March 2021. Now, QF has decided to postpone these due to the ongoing travel restrictions. Furthermore, the suspensions will also apply for US destinations until late 2021.

In the meantime, QF expects to keep flying to key Pacific and Asian destinations. These include New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan as they have low infection rates.

Despite QF not selling flights from London Heathrow (LHR) to Perth (PER), Melbourne (MEL), and Sydney (SYD), it keeps offering London services as of April 2020. The latter will continue to be operated by Emirates (EK) accordingly to the code-share that the Australian carrier agreed with EK.

In August, the airline retired its last Boeing 747 due to the pandemic hit. Photo: Marek Ślusarczyk.

A Vaccine to Restart US and UK Services

According to QF CEO, Alan Joyce, this is the “toughest period” the carrier has ever faced. In the last QF’s annual general meeting, Joyce said that the resumption of US and UK services should come with the arrival of a vaccine. These declarations came up amid discussions of the high infection rates on both sides of the pond.

Regarding the vaccine, Joyce stated that QF was getting “more and more confident” about the opportunities that it would bring. Thus, the vaccine will potentially bring back operations and grow QF’s market share.

So far, the airline is operating special flights from the UK to Australia to repatriate citizens who must obtain official permission and self-isolate for two weeks.

Featured photo: Qantas Boeing 707-338C landing at London Heathrow. Photo: Richard Vandervord

