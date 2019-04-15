Airways Magazine

Photos: QAZAQ Air Set To Receive Fourth Bombardier Q400

April 15
10:49 2019
TORONTO — Alamaty based QAZAQ Air (IQ / QAZ) of Kazakhstan is set to receive a new batch of two dash-8 Q400s. 

The regional airline launched domestic routes within Kazakhstan in 2015 with the delivery of its first new Q400, quickly expanding to a dozen cities when the first three aircraft had been delivered.

A subsequent order for two more Q400s was placed on December 17, 2017, valued $66.8 million US at current list prices.

The fourth QAZAQ Air Q400 (c/n 4595) made its first flight and second acceptance flight on April 10, 2019, from the Bombardier/de Havilland plant at Downsview in Toronto. Photo: Andy Cline,

On March 5th, 2019, it was announced that QAZAQ Air had acquired an international operating permit, allowing expansion to Astrakhan in Russia scheduled to commence on April 27th, after the fourth aircraft is delivered.

The first three brand new leased Bombardier Q400 aircraft were delivered to QAZAQ Air starting in June 2015 (P4-AST c/n 4497, P4-NUR c/n 4494, P4-KAZ c/n 4502). 

The fourth QAZAQ Air Q400 (c/n 4595) made its first flight on April 10, 2019, from the Bombardier/de Havilland plant at Downsview in Toronto (YZD/CYZD) using Canadian test registration C-GDOM and flight number BBA14. It was officially delivered on April 11th and was scheduled to commence its ferry flight on April 14.

Photo: Andy Cline,

“We are delighted with the performance of our fleet of Q400 turboprops and are excited to welcome the additional aircraft into our operation,” said Qazaq Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Adel Dauletbek.

“With our larger fleet, our customers will benefit from the expansion of our route network within Kazakhstan, as well as to nearby cities in the Central Asian region.”

Photo: Andy Cline,

Bombardier’s Ross Mitchell, Vice President, Commercial Operations, stated that he and his team “congratulate Qazaq Air on the growth of its operations and expansion of its network.”  

“The Q400 aircraft continues to prove itself in some of the most challenging locations around the world. The aircraft’s speed, range and fuel efficiency, and especially its certification for operations down to -54°C make it ideal for operations on Qazaq Air’s long routes in the Kazakh market.”

