Qatar Airways Upgrades Frankfurt: A380 + 777

LONDON – Following significant success on its Doha-Frankfurt route, Qatar Airways (QR) will be upgrading equipment on the twice-daily flight. The carrier will be adding the Airbus A380 alongside the QSuite-equipped Boeing 777-300(ER)s, starting from March 31 next year.



The addition of the A380 will increase the overall capacity on the route by a significant 23%, as well as offering First Class choices to fliers.

The Qatar Airways A380 first-class seat. (Credits: Gino Bertuccio)

Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways expressed how thrilled he is to bring the A380 to Frankfurt and how it is one of the carrier’s “key gateways into Germany.”



“The addition of this aircraft increases capacity on the route significantly, providing passengers with additional flexibility and greater choice,” he said.



The Airbus A380 seats 517 people in a three-class configuration, offering eight suites in First Class in a 1-2-1 configuration; 48 in Business Class, also in a 1-2-1 configuration; and 461 in Economy in a 3-4-3 layout.





In terms of flight schedules, the Doha-Frankfurt service will see the following times and equipment:

Flight Number Origin Destination Flight Times Equipment QR69 Doha Frankfurt Departure: 0135L

Arrival: 0710L Boeing 777 QR70 Frankfurt Doha Departure: 1055L

Arrival: 1755L Boeing 777 QR67 Doha Frankfurt Departure: 0805L

Arrival: 1340L Airbus A380 QR68 Frankfurt Doha Departure: 1735L

Arrival: 0035L Airbus A380

The carrier’s expansion plans do not stop there. Over the next few months, services to Mombasa, Gothenburg, and Da Nang are to launch, increasing the carrier’s global footprint and offering more connectivity through its Doha hub.





The carrier is aiming to fly to 250 destinations before the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled to happen in Doha. The airline is also one of the main sponsors of the Football event.



Overall, it seems that regardless of any geopolitical headwinds the carrier is facing, growth still seems to be carrying on and will no doubt generate profitability as we approach the annual reports in the next few months.

