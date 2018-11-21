Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Upgrades Frankfurt: A380 + 777

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Bombardier To Cut 490 Jobs In Northern Ireland MIAMI — Canadian airplane manufacturer Bombardier has announced that it will cut at least 490 in Northern Ireland, following its progressive exit of the aviation manufacturing industry. Bombardier recently announced...
  • Eastern Airways Adds Newcastle-London City To Its Network LONDON – One of Flybe’s subsidiaries, Eastern Airways (T3), will add new flights between Newcastle (NCL) and London City (LCY) starting in 2019. The 70-minute flight will launch on January...
  

Qatar Airways Upgrades Frankfurt: A380 + 777

Qatar Airways Upgrades Frankfurt: A380 + 777
November 21
08:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Following significant success on its Doha-Frankfurt route, Qatar Airways (QR) will be upgrading equipment on the twice-daily flight. The carrier will be adding the Airbus A380 alongside the QSuite-equipped Boeing 777-300(ER)s, starting from March 31 next year.

The addition of the A380 will increase the overall capacity on the route by a significant 23%, as well as offering First Class choices to fliers.

The Qatar Airways A380 first-class seat. (Credits: Gino Bertuccio)

Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways expressed how thrilled he is to bring the A380 to Frankfurt and how it is one of the carrier’s “key gateways into Germany.”

“The addition of this aircraft increases capacity on the route significantly, providing passengers with additional flexibility and greater choice,” he said.

The Airbus A380 seats 517 people in a three-class configuration, offering eight suites in First Class in a 1-2-1 configuration; 48 in Business Class, also in a 1-2-1 configuration; and 461 in Economy in a 3-4-3 layout.


In terms of flight schedules, the Doha-Frankfurt service will see the following times and equipment:

Flight NumberOriginDestinationFlight TimesEquipment
QR69DohaFrankfurtDeparture: 0135L
Arrival: 0710L		Boeing 777
QR70FrankfurtDohaDeparture: 1055L
Arrival: 1755L		Boeing 777
QR67DohaFrankfurtDeparture: 0805L
Arrival: 1340L		Airbus A380
QR68FrankfurtDohaDeparture: 1735L
Arrival: 0035L		Airbus A380

The carrier’s expansion plans do not stop there. Over the next few months, services to Mombasa, Gothenburg, and Da Nang are to launch, increasing the carrier’s global footprint and offering more connectivity through its Doha hub.


The carrier is aiming to fly to 250 destinations before the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled to happen in Doha. The airline is also one of the main sponsors of the Football event.

Overall, it seems that regardless of any geopolitical headwinds the carrier is facing, growth still seems to be carrying on and will no doubt generate profitability as we approach the annual reports in the next few months.

Comments
157
Tags
Airbus A380FrankfurtQatar Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Air Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0