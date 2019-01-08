Qatar Airways Upgrades Dallas To A350-1000

MIAMI — Qatar Airways announced further route expansion for its ever-growing and luxurious fleet of Airbus A350-1000s with Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport being selected as the type’s next destination starting on July 1, 2019.

All of Qatar Airways’ A350-1000s are equipped with the award-winning Qsuite , which has been reviewed by travel bloggers from around the world as ”The worlds best business class product.”



More A350-1000 routes

In addition to DFW being selected as the next A350-1000 destination, the plane will also fly to the airline’s second New York rotation, flight QR704, which is currently operated by an A350-900. Qatar Airways has published that this upgrade will take effect on March 31, 2019.

The award-winning Middle E ast ern airline first launched the A350-1000 on its New York to Doha route on October 28, 2018, marking the historic entry of the A350-1000 aircraft on U.S. routes.





Photo: Clement Alloing

“We are excited by the addition of the world-class and technologically advanced A350-1000 on our Dallas route, as well as the frequency increase in New York,” said the airline’s SVP of the Americas, Eric Odone.

“These advances signify Qatar Airways’ commitment to constantly growing and developing our U.S. gateways, ensuring unprecedented levels of comfort and service every time our passengers travel. We are confident our passengers will enjoy the A350-1000 flights, and we look forward to bringing them to even more gateways across the U.S.”



Undoubtedly customers will feel the benefits of traveling onboard Qatar Airway’s newest A350-1000s which has an excellent reputation amongst customers and travel bloggers.



As one of the latest additions to the Airbus family of twin-aisle, widebody jetliners, the A350-1000 offers 327 seats across two cabins – 46 equipped Qsuite Business Class seats and 281 extra-wide 18-inch seats in Economy Class.

Similar to the A350-900 – which Qatar Airways was also the global launch customer for – the high-performance A350-1000 boasts a lengthened fuselage with extensive use of composite materials.

The airline notes that on the inside, passengers can enjoy LED mood lighting, which mimics a natural sunrise and sunset which in turn helps reduce the effects of jet lag, making for a much-improved passenger experience.



A350-1000 QSuite

The airline’s A350-1000 features the patented, award-winning Business Class, dubbed Qsuite .

This product offers the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room—a first of its kind in the industry.

Qsuite is currently available on flights to and from New York (JFK), as well as Washington, D.C. (IAD), Chicago (ORD), Houston (IAH), with upcoming launches in Dallas (DFW) and Los Angeles (LAX).





Soaring to new heights in 2018

As one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines, Qatar Airways launched a whole host of exciting new destinations in 2018, including Cardiff, United Kingdom; Canberra, Australia; Mombasa; Kenya; Gothenburg, Sweden; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Thessaloniki, Greece. The airline also launched seasonal services to Mykonos, Greece; Bodrum and Antalya, Turkey; and Málaga, Spain.



Footage of the Inaugural Qatar Airways A350 flight to Cardiff Airport

As a multiple award-winning airline , Qatar Airways was given the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ title in the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organization Skytrax.

It was also given the ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Such a prestigious award cements Qatar Airways reputation as a world leader in going that extra mile to provide the very best value for its passengers.