Qatar Airways Upgrades Dallas To A350-1000
MIAMI — Qatar Airways announced further route expansion for its ever-growing and luxurious fleet of Airbus A350-1000s with Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport being selected as the type’s next destination starting on July 1, 2019.
All of Qatar Airways' A350-1000s are equipped with the award-winning
More A350-1000 routes
In addition to DFW being selected as the next A350-1000 destination, the plane will also fly to the airline’s second New York rotation, flight QR704, which is currently operated by an A350-900. Qatar Airways has published that this upgrade will take effect on March 31, 2019.
The award-winning Middle E
“We are excited by the addition of the world-class and technologically advanced A350-1000 on our Dallas route, as well as the frequency increase in New York,” said the airline’s SVP of the Americas, Eric Odone.
“These advances signify Qatar Airways’ commitment to constantly growing and developing our U.S. gateways, ensuring unprecedented levels of comfort and service every time our passengers travel. We are confident our passengers will enjoy the A350-1000 flights, and we look forward to bringing them to even more gateways across the U.S.”
Undoubtedly customers will feel the benefits of traveling onboard Qatar Airway’s newest A350-1000s which has an excellent reputation amongst customers and travel bloggers.
As one of the latest additions to the Airbus family of twin-aisle, widebody jetliners, the A350-1000 offers 327 seats across two cabins – 46 equipped
Similar to the A350-900 – which Qatar Airways was also the global launch customer for – the high-performance A350-1000 boasts a lengthened fuselage with extensive use of composite materials.
The airline notes that on the inside, passengers can enjoy LED mood lighting, which mimics a natural sunrise and sunset which in turn helps reduce the effects of jet lag, making for a much-improved passenger experience.
A350-1000 QSuite
The airline's A350-1000 features the patented, award-winning Business Class, dubbed
This product offers the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room—a first of its kind in the industry.
Soaring to new heights in 2018
As one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines, Qatar Airways launched a whole host of exciting new destinations in 2018, including Cardiff, United Kingdom; Canberra, Australia; Mombasa; Kenya; Gothenburg, Sweden; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Thessaloniki, Greece. The airline also launched seasonal services to Mykonos, Greece; Bodrum and Antalya, Turkey; and Málaga, Spain.
As a multiple award-winning
It was also given the ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.
Such a prestigious award cements Qatar Airways reputation as a world leader in going that extra mile to provide the very best value for its passengers.