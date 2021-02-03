MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) introduced the new THALES AVANT IFE (In Flight Entertainment) on its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner fleet.

Ms. Salam Al Shawa, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at QR said, “As a leader of innovation within the global aviation industry, we are always looking for ways to further enrich our already exceptional 5-Star on board experience for passengers.”

“With the latest in-flight technology, including lightweight screens, greater content storage and full HD touch screens, we are delighted to work with Thales in bringing the most advanced AVANT IFE system on board our Boeing 787-8 fleet.”

Photo: THALES

New FDH Screens

The AVANT IFE has a larger server space – more that one TO (Tera Octet) – and allows storage of HD films, TV shows and music. The system upgrade does not require changes in existing seats nor interruption of aircraft on line availability. THALES AVANT replaces the previous I5000 IFE.

The new system will provide FHD screens – 17 inches for business and 12 Smart Display inches for the main cabin – more luminous, lighter in weight and power saving as well as a new experience in in flight entertainment.

Featured image: Qatar Airways A7-BCG Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways



Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.