DALLAS – In the run-up to a pair of April hearings, Qatar Airways (QR) has asked a UK court to require that Airbus reinstate its order for 50 A321 jets or pay damages.

The manufacturer, locked in a battle with the airline over deterioration damage to the surface of several of QR’s A350s, canceled the order citing a contract clause that linked the two agreements. Industry observers cited the move by Airbus as a ploy against the airline.

Regulators in Qatar have grounded several of the airline’s A350s, saying they are unsafe to fly. Airbus maintains that the problem is merely cosmetic. European regulators have agreed with Airbus.

A pair of hearings are scheduled for April when a British court will hear from both sides. If the court does not require Airbus to reinstate QR’s A321 order, the airline asks for “unquantified” damages from the manufacturer.

A report by Reuters says that Airbus has declined to comment on this latest move.

Qatar Airways A7-ALY Airbus A350-900. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

World Cup

Qatar is looking forward to returning its jets to service as it ramps up service in light of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar in November and December. It has sued Airbus for more than US$600m in damages over the A350 problems. Qatar regulators have grounded 21 of QR’s 53 A350s. Per Reuters, QR removed a plane from service as recently as February 13.

Shortly after Airbus canceled the A321 order, Qatar placed a provisional order for at least 25 Boeing 737 Max planes. Qatar also has agreed to be the launch customer of the B777x freighter rather than pursuing the cargo version of the A350.

Last week a ruling by the British court said that Airbus must proceed with the A321 contract at least until the April hearings. An attorney for Airbus said that doing so would hurt the company’s interests.

Now, not moving forward with the manufacture of the jets could cause delivery delays well into 2023 in light of global supply chain problems and the fact that manufacturers often order parts up to a year in advance.

Featured image: Qatar Airways Airbus 350-1000 A7-ANJ. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways