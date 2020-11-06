MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced additional US flights that include resuming services to Miami (MIA) with two weekly flights. Service begins November 14. Qatar will also increase weekly frequencies to both Chicago (ORD) and New York (JFK).

This news comes as the airline reinstates flights across the US and adds new destinations. Most recently, QR announced San Francisco (SFO) as a new US destination. Qatar provides the only nonstop service this winter between SFO and the Middle East. Those flights launch on December 15.

The two weekly MIA flights, as well as the additional ORD frequencies, will use Boeing 777-300ERs configured with 42 seats in the Qsuite Business Class cabin and 312 in Economy Class. The additional New York flights will use Airbus A350-900s featuring 36 Qsuites and 247 seats in Economy.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “Our holiday schedule will help ensure customers traveling to see loved ones have more travel options. Our deep commitment to strengthening our network in the U.S. market has been underscored since the onset of the pandemic. We continually analyze where we can resume flights, add frequencies, and launch new destinations.

“Our growth is based on providing the best connections between the US and the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia. With these new holiday flights, we are offering passengers the optimal connectivity and reliability they seek.”

Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Airways Staff

US Holiday Flight Schedule

Miami (MIA) to Doha (DOH): QR 778 departs at 18:35 every Wednesday and Saturday and arrives at 16:25+1

Chicago (ORD) to Doha (DOH): QR 724 departs at 01:30 every Saturday and Monday and arrives at 23:35 The above holiday service accompanies QR 726 – departing daily at 19:10 and arriving at 17:15+1

New York (JFK) to Doha (DOH): QR 704 departs at 01:00 every Saturday and Tuesday and arrives at 21:15 Above holiday service accompanies QR 702 – departing daily at 21:00 and arriving at 17:15+1 along with the current 5x weekly QR 704 services



The launch of Miami’s holiday flights in November will increase QR’ US network to 61 weekly flights to 10 destinations in the US. These flights connect onward to hundreds of American cities through strategic partnerships with American Airlines (AA) and JetBlue (B6). Miami joins existing US destinations including San Francisco (SFO), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), and Washington DC. (IAD).

“It is with great joy that Miami International Airport welcomes Qatar Airways’ resumption of passenger service to Miami-Dade County,” said Lester Sola, MIA director and CEO. “Since 2014, nonstop Miami-Doha service by Qatar Airways has helped nearly 900,000 passengers connect between South Florida, the Middle East, and beyond. We look forward to seeing their award-winning service back at MIA, and we congratulate them on their successful return.”

Qatar Cargo Boeing 777-FDZ A7-BFL. Photo: ©Nick Van Der Hook

COVID-19 Precautions

Qatar Airways has stringently implemented the most advanced onboard hygiene measures, including the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers. Additionally, the carrier recently became the first international carrier to operate Honeywell’s Ultraviolet (UV) Cabin System, further advancing its hygiene measures onboard.

Due to the pandemic’s impact on travel demand, the carrier has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s. It is not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such a large aircraft in the current market. The airline’s fleet of 49 Airbus A350s and 30 Boeing 787s is the ideal choice for longhaul routes.

Featured image: Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER at Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Photo: Airways Staff

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.