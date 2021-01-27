MIAMI – After three and a half years of diplomatic conflicts, Qatar Airways (QR) has finally resumed service to the United Arab Emirates with flights to Dubai (DXB).



Qatar Airways flight 1018 departed to Dubai from Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) at 7:18 PM on January 27, 2021. QR used a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to fly the short 235mi (378km) hop between the two cities.



After 47 minutes of flight time, QR touched down in Dubai for the first time since mid-2017. For the rest of January and the month of February, the carrier has scheduled twice-daily flights into Dubai. This frequency consists of 11-weekly Boeing 787s and 3-weekly Airbus A320s



Tomorrow on January 28, QR will resume flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH) with a daily Airbus A320.

Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The Gradual Increase of UAE to Qatar Flights

Following the restoration of ties between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, several carriers have already relaunched flights or announced intentions to resume flights between the two countries:

Air Arabia relaunched daily flights from Sharjah (SHJ) to Doha on January 18.

FlyDubai resumed its Dubai to Doha route with twice-daily flights on January 26.

Etihad will resume Abu Dhabi to Doha with a daily service starting February 15.

Before countries severed ties with Qatar in 2017, airlines operated over 30 daily flights between Doha and Dubai. Overall, there were approximately 60 daily flights between Qatar and the UAE.



For now, these airlines are demonstrating a more conservative approach to restoring flights between Qatar and the neighboring countries.

Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Qatar Airways’ Resumption Plans

Qatar Airways has officially resumed flights to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates – three of the four countries that ceased ties with Qatar in 2017.



At the moment, QR has restored flights to only a limited number of cities in each country, such as Dammam (DMM), Jeddah (JED), and Riyadh (RUH) in Saudi Arabia. For Egypt, QR has resumed Cairo (CAI) and Alexandria (HBE).



The final country QR has not resumed flights to is Bahrain. As of now, Qatar Airways, along with Bahrain’s Gulf Air (GF), have not announced details on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

Featured Image: Qatar Airways A7-BCG Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

