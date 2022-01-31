In an action that some may see as Prince Charming swooping in to rescue the damsel in distress, Boeing launches its 777X freighter with a 50-plane order from Qatar Airways (QR). The type is Boeing’s first new jet model in nearly five years.

With a firm order for 34 jets and options for 16 more, QR will be the 777-8 Freighter launch customer, with a total purchase worth more than US$20bn at current list prices and the largest freighter commitment in Boeing history by value. The first delivery of the new freighter is expected to take place in 2027.

Qatar Airways will convert 20 of its 60 777X family orders to the 777-8 Freighter as part of the deal. The carrier is also ordering two current 777 Freighters to take advantage of the booming air cargo business. The type is Boeing’s best-selling freighter of all time. Since the program began in 2005, the manufacturer says that more than 300 777 Freighters have been ordered by customers all around the world.

According to Boeing, hundreds of American suppliers from 38 states will benefit from the contract, which will support more than 35,000 jobs and accrue an annual economic impact of US$2.6bn to the American economy during the contract’s delivery timeframe.

In addition, both parties inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a definitive order for 25 Boeing 737-10 jets and buy rights for another 25. At current list pricing, this 737-10 commitment is worth roughly US$7bn.

The deal coincides with a meeting between Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 31.

Boeing 737-10 at Renton readying for first take-off. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

A Demostration of Economic Cooperation

Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “Today marks a great day in the ever-building and strong relationship between Qatar Airways and Boeing. We certainly push Boeing hard to deliver upon our expectations, and the team at Boeing consistently strives to meet and exceed our expectations, giving the opportunity for us to be here today to launch the most significant new freighter aircraft for a generation.”

On his part, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal said, “We are delighted to launch Boeing’s next great cargo airplane – the 777-8 Freighter – with Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest cargo carriers and our partner since the airline began operations 25 years ago.”

“Our team is ready to create an airplane that will serve them well for many decades. Qatar Airways’ selection of the efficient 777-8 Freighter is a testament to our commitment to provide freighters with market-leading capacity, reliability, and efficiency.”

Deal added, “We are proud that Boeing provides over 90% of the world’s dedicated freighter capacity. With global supply chains under pressure and high demand for e-commerce, the performance and capabilities of the fleet are more important than ever.”

Boeing 777X N775XX. Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Months of Speculation

Speculation about a deal between Boeing and Qatar has swirled around the aviation community for months as the relationship between the Gulf carrier and its longtime partner Airbus has deteriorated.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker continues to squabble with Airbus over perceived flaws in the passenger version of the A350, particularly the deterioration of the surface below the paint, which exposes the layer of copper mesh lightning protection.

The spat also led to the cancellation of Qatar’s order for 50 A321 jets.

It’s unusual for a planemaker to sell a freighter variant before the passenger version has hit the market. Boeing’s move reflects the strong market for cargo jets as e-commerce booms. It is also a reflection of the company’s struggle to sell 400-seat planes in a depressed travel market.

Featured image: Qatar becomes the new launch customer of the Boeing 777X. Photo: Boeing