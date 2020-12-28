LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) continues to expand its portfolio of strong, globally strategic partnerships by signing an expanded codeshare agreement with Oman Air (WY) that will boost connectivity and provide more flexible travel options for both airline’s customers.

The expanded codeshare agreement is the first step in further strengthening strategic cooperation between the two airlines that first began in 2000. Sales of the additional destinations will commence in 2021.

Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner reg. A7-BCG taking off from Zurich International Airport (ZRH). Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Codeshare Expansion

The codeshare expansion will significantly increase the number of destinations available to WY passengers from three to 65 on the QR’ network across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways passengers will also benefit from additional connectivity, with the ability to book travel on an additional six destinations across Africa and Asia in WY’s network. Both airlines will also explore a number of joint commercial and operational initiatives to further optimise their partnership.

Qatar Airways’ strategic investment in a variety of fuel-efficient, twin-engine aircraft, including the largest fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, has enabled it to continue flying throughout this crisis and perfectly positions it to lead the sustainable recovery of international travel.

Oman Air Airbus A330. Photo: Fabrizio Capenti/Airways

Statement from Qatar Airways

Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of QR Group, said, “We are pleased to further expand our code-share cooperation with Oman Air, one of the leading airlines in the Gulf region.”

“Now more than ever, it is important to strengthen strategic partnerships across the industry to optimise our operations and provide seamless connectivity to hundreds of destinations across the globe for our passengers.”

Al Baker also said, “Since 2000, both airlines have seen the benefits that commercial cooperation has brought, providing our passengers with unrivalled service and more flexibility to travel when they want.”

“I look forward to further strengthening our commercial cooperation with WY to provide even more benefits to our customers.”

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

Statement from Oman Air

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of WY, said, “We are delighted to expand our commercial cooperation with QR, which will streamline flying for leisure travellers from around the world to enjoy Oman’s culture, scenic beauty and hospitality, and facilitate travel for those who visit the Sultanate of Oman for abundant, fast-growing business opportunities across a diverse range of sectors.”

“The expansion of our code-share agreement is just the first step, and we look forward to working with QR to further strengthen our strategic partnership to enhance the business and leisure travel experience for our customers in Oman and throughout the world.”

Featured image: Qatar Airways