MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) has expanded its horizons with the introduction of new codeshare agreements with Oman Air (WY) and LATAM Airlines Brasil (JJ). The new codeshares increase destination numbers from three to 65 on QR’s network across Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, India, and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways customers benefit from the new destinations, which become six between Asia and Africa that will be part of the Oman Air network.

Qatar Airways A7_BEM Boeing 777-300ER taking off from Malpesa Intl’ Airport Photo: Andrea Ongaro

Statement from Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said, “Now more than ever, it is important to strengthen strategic partnerships across the industry to optimize our operations and provide seamless connectivity to hundreds of destinations across the globe for our passengers.”

The two airlines added that they plan to explore a number of other “joint commercial and operational initiatives” to further develop their partnership.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, WY currently places its code on three QR routes from Doha (DOH), to Adelaide (ADL), Muscat (MCT) and Salalah (SLL). Qatar Airways places its QR code on two routes in WY’s network: MCT-DOH and MCT to Khasab (KHS).

Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 taxiing via Hotel Malpensa Airport (MXP) Photo: Andrea Ongaro

QATAR-LATAM Codeshare

Qatar Airways is also expanding its codeshare agreements with LATAM Airlines Brasil (JJ). The new agreement will further strengthen the strategic partnership of the two airlines, the latter which was launched in 2016 and recently expanded in June 2019.

The larger deal will allow QR passengers to book travel on 45 additional JJ flights and to access more than 40 domestic and international destinations on the South American carrier’s network.

The codeshare expansions come as Qatar Airways plans to restore its network to 129 destinations by the end of March 2021. The oneworld alliance member operated a low of 33 destinations in May 2020, but service had increased to 110 by December.

Al Baker said: “We expect the global travel and tourism industry to continue to gradually recover. Developments to roll out a vaccine worldwide look promising, giving us greater confidence particularly as we look to the second half of 2021.”

Featured image: Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Andrea Ongaro/Airways

