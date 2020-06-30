Qatar Airways Launches Flights to Toronto

MIAMI – In a press release this morning, Qatar Airways (QR) announced it will operate three weekly flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) starting July 4.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker emphasized the airlines’ strong relationship with Canada throughout the pandemic in today’s statement.

Comments from Qatar CEO

“We have worked closely with the Government of Canada and its embassies around the world during this crisis to bring home safely over 16,000 Canadians through our scheduled flights to Montreal and special charter flights to Toronto and Vancouver.”

“Qatar Airways has never stopped operating to Canada throughout this crisis and we are pleased to be able to further strengthen our support to the people of Canada with the addition of these three weekly scheduled flights to Toronto.”

Qatar 777 and A350, respectively

Fleets per Route

These flights will be operated on the Airbus A350-900, equipped with 36 Business and 247 Economy Class seats.

With the addition of Toronto, QR will have 7 flights a week to Canada, flying 4 times a week to Montreal on both the A350 and Boeing 777.