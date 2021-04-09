LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR), has become the launch customer of the Boeing 777X program. The carrier ordered 60 Boeing 777-9s on July 16, 2014.

Initially, the launch customer was to be Lufthansa (LH) along with Emirates (EK), the latter of which was to receive the first aircraft this summer. However, EK CEO Sir. Tim Clark, announced yesterday that he will not receive the first 777Xs before 2025.

Al Baker indicated QR expects to receive the first three Boeing 777Xs starting in late 2023.

Al Baker in Atlanta. Photo: Qatar Airways

Statement from Qatar’s CEO

Al Baker, QR’s CEO, said, “Qatar Airways is also the launch customer of the Boeing 777X aircraft and is actively working with Boeing on the design and performance specification for this new aircraft type.”

Furthermore, he added, “We will take the 777X whenever it is ready, as soon as it is ready. I think Boeing has notified us that there will be a delay on the delivery of those aircraft until 2023, so in the year 2023 we will receive our first three 777X aircraft.”

Given that QR works actively with Boeing, the same company expects the American giant to launch the Freighter version of the 777X since QR is the largest user of the 777F. The company states it would be very happy to be the launch customer of the Freighter version as well.