LONDON – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced the launch of its four weekly flights to Seattle from January 29 to March 15, 2021. The airline will operate the Boeing 777 for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) route.

According to the company, SEA is the seventh new destination added by QR since the start of the pandemic.

The launch of flights to SEA will increase QR’s US network to 66 weekly flights to 11 destinations in the US, connecting onwards to hundreds of American cities through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines (AS), American Airlines (AA), and JetBlue (B6).

Seattle thus joins existing QR US destinations including Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington, D.C. (IAD).

Statement from Qatar Airways

Mr. Akbar Al Baker, QR Group CEO, said, “QR is committed to enhancing its connectivity with the U.S. market. Bringing forward the launch of flights to SEA, our second new U.S. destination since the onset of the pandemic, epitomises this commitment.”

“With flights to Washington State’s largest city our U.S. network will grow to 11 gateways, surpassing the number of destinations we operated in the U.S. pre-COVID19.”

“We look forward to launching our SEA service and connecting with the hub of our future oneworld partner, Alaska Airlines (AS).”

Statement from Port of Seattle

Peter Steinbrueck, Port of Seattle Commission President, said, “Despite the worldwide pandemic, QR’ new service to SEA demonstrates the strength and resilience of our region as an important global travel destination.”

“We are committed to improving the global traveler experience, and will continue to invest confidently in projects such as the International Arrivals Facility and North Satellite Modernization programs at SEA.”

