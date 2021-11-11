MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) and China Southern Airlines (CZ) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week.

This agreement expands their already existing codeshare agreement, as well as allowing an easier connection between the two airlines. Both carriers said their airline will benefit from the new deal, with greater benefits.

Qatar and CZ had already signed a codeshare agreement in 2019, showing a long lasting cooperation between the two airlines. This new deal is built upon this previous agreement. QR and CZ Chief Executive Officers, Akbar al-Baker and Han Wensheng respectively, signed it today.

The new deal will include codeshare on every flight between Qatar and China. It will allow passengers to make easier connections in China or in Doha Airport (DOH). Passengers will also benefit from other advantages. They will have more access to lounges for passengers, and maybe an enhanced frequent flyer agreement.

Moreover, the airlines agreed to support the expansion of Daxing International Airport (PKX) in Beijing. The brand new airport opened in 2019. The agreement will help PKX become a leading international hub for passenger and cargo, according to the airlines.

Comments from CEOs

Mr. Al-Baker declared, “This is the latest chapter in the story of our airline’s continued journey to provide an enhanced and seamless customer experience for passengers travelling via our two hubs of Hamad International Airport, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.”

He also said, “We look forward to further deepening our close relationship with China Southern Airlines and explore even greater opportunities for collaboration in the years to come.”

Mr. hensheng also made a few declarations over the agreement. “As the largest airline in China, the strategic cooperation between China Southern Airlines and Qatar Airways will provide global passengers with expanded travel options and an exceptional travel experience.”

“Our collaboration will also lay a solid foundation for the development of Beijing Daxing International Airport into a global aviation hub.”

Qatar Stregthens Its Partnerships

It is not the first codeshare agreement that QR signed in the last few months. The airline also signed with American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Latam, Oman Air and RwandaAir recently. QR is trying to strengthen its strategic partnerships with other global airlines.

On its website, QR presents itself as “proud to be one of the youngest global airlines to serve all six continents, and thanks to our customers’ response to our offerings, we are also the world’s fastest-growing airline.”

The airline continues, “We connect more than 140 destinations on the map every day, with a fleet of the latest-generation aircraft, and an unrivalled level of service from our home and hub, the Five-star airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha, the State of Qatar.”

