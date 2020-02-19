Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways Announces Codeshare With Bulgaria Air

Qatar Airways Announces Codeshare With Bulgaria Air

February 19
09:10 2020
MIAMI – Qatar Airways announced yesterday a new codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air, which is due to start from March 2. The announcement has come as part of Qatar Airways’ long term plans to strengthen their position and access across not just Europe but the world.

Qatar Airways has been operating flights to Sofia, Bulgaria from Doha since 22 September 2011. The frequency began as a four-times-weekly service, over the years that have followed, the service has since grown to 14 weekly flights between the two cities.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “This agreement with Bulgaria Air follows other recent partnership announcements we have made with airlines across the world, demonstrating our commitment to working with our peers to provide passengers seamless connectivity and unrivaled service.”

The codeshare will see Qatar Airways open up two new destinations to Bulgaria with flights from Doha to Varna and Burgas; in addition, all Bulgaria Air passengers and customers will be able to have access to a seamless connection to Qatars destinations not only in the Middle East but also in Africa and Asia.

Photo: Pieter van Marion

Bulgaria Air Chief Executive Officer, Hristo Todorov, said: “It is a great pleasure for Bulgaria Air to add Qatar Airways to its partnership network, which is undoubtedly one of the most respected and prestigious airlines in the world.”

“We are delighted that they have chosen us as a partner enabling our passengers to travel quickly and conveniently to over 170 destinations with Qatar Airways. This cooperation is only a part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome the passengers of Qatar Airways onboard our aircraft,” said Todorov.

The agreement will further expand the already popular connection between the two cities and will allow more connection for business and leisure travelers from Doha and Bulgaria, offering them more options while traveling across Europe or the Middle East, thus further expanding the outreach of the two carriers.

