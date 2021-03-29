MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced a schedule covering the peak of the summer season with over 140 destinations with 1,200 flights per week.

To achieve this ambitious program, which extends and rebuilds its network, QR, like many other carriers, counts on the continuing worldwide vaccination programs, hoping that travel will shortly return to normality.

According to a QR press release, the new schedule will cover 14 destinations in the Americas, 23 in Africa, 43 in Asia-Pacific, 43 in Europe, and 19 in the Middle-East. According to French Air Journal, OAG (Official Airline Guide) has awarded DSR the title of largest world airline by ASK ( Available Seat Kilometer) – a total of 20.6bn – thus offering to its customer the largest possible availability of connections.

Hamad International Airport Doha – Photo : Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en, via Wikimedia Commons

Comments from Qatar Group CEO

Mr. Akbar Al Baker, QR Group Chief Executive, commented, “We are proud to lead the recovery of international aviation, implementing the highest standards of bio-safety and hygiene and investing in the latest innovations to simplify travel and restore passenger confidence during the most challenging period in aviation’s history.

The CEO also added that QR used its experience and fuel-efficient fleet to continue operations on its network, serving its customers, industry partners, and corporate business during the IATA peak summer season.

Further, during the COVID-19 peak crisis, QR continued to transport vital medical supplies and vaccines. QR is one of the few carriers that has never stopped flying during the pandemic.

Qatar Airways Airbus A330-200F A7-AFJ – Photo : Roberto Leiro/Airways

Featured image: Qatar Airways Boeing B777-200ER A7-BBA – Photo : Tony Bordelais/Airways

