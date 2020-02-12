Qatar Airways Volunteers Emergency Relief Flight To China

MIAMI — Qatar Airways is the first international airline to volunteer free emergency air cargo transportation of medical supplies donated to China for Coronavirus alleviation.

The first donation from The State of Qatar was delivered by the airline to Shanghai on February 2nd.

Qatar Airways will transport to China medical relief aid organized by Chinese Embassies and Consulates worldwide to fight the coronavirus emergency.

In addition, Qatar’s national carrier will independently donate millions of medical-grade masks and sanitization bottles to areas in China most urgently in need.

Medical supplies donated by Chinese communities worldwide will be flown by Qatar Airways Cargo freighters through its global network of 170 destinations to its China cargo gateways in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Qatar Airways Cargo delivered the first batch of critical medical relief aid to Shanghai on February 2, 2020.

The shipment included 100,000 medical-grade N95 respiratory masks and 2,700 medical-grade disposable latex gloves, providing essential protection to healthcare professionals working around the clock at hospitals in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the virus.

Under the relief program by Chinese overseas communities, 700 kilograms of medical aid have already been donated by Chinese businesses and communities in Qatar alone.

The “Green Channel” initiative for complimentary air transportation was announced jointly by Qatar Airways and the Chinese Embassy in Qatar. Qatar Airways is the first international airline to volunteer emergency

relief flight delivery.

“We are taking immediate actions to help alleviate the heartbreaking and devastating situation in China,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker.

“Along with the Chinese Embassy in Qatar coordinating relief aid efforts with local Chinese business organizations, we hope our combined efforts can help limit the spread of this virus, ease the burden on local medical personnel and make a meaningful difference,” Al Baker added.

Chinese diaspora donations are flooding-in worldwide in rapid response to the shortage of medical supplies reported by the World Health Organization.

Chinese Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Zhou Jian expressed his gratitude and noted that “China and Qatar are good friends. We highly appreciate the support for the motherland of Chinese citizens and companies in Qatar, which further strengthens our confidence to win this battle. This will surely write another glorious story in the history of China-Qatar relations.”

The Middle East carrier is also working closely with the World Health Organization and local authorities worldwide safeguard the health and safety of its employees and passengers.

Its modern fleet is protected with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration systems, eliminating 99.97% of fine airborne particles from circulating air in cabins, greatly restricting the spread of airborne fungi, viruses, and bacteria.

Qatar Airways has taken the decision to suspend passenger flights to mainland China starting February 3rd due to significant operational challenges caused by the outbreak.

An ongoing review of operations will be conducted each week to assess the situation but once these restrictions are lifted, Qatar Airways will

immediately reinstate its flights.

Qatar Airways Cargo freighter service to its two Mainland China destinations – Guangzhou and Shanghai, remains unchanged.