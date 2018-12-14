Qatar Airways Upgrades European Flights

LONDON – Qatar Airways has announced that they will be increasing the frequency of flights on a number of their European routes with some routes being upgraded to larger aircraft to help with the additional passenger loads.

Qatar has confirmed that flights to Helsinki will be upgraded from an A320 to the much larger Airbus A330, while the Manchester and Stockholm routes will be upgraded from the Airbus A350 to the more spacious Boeing 777.

In addition to these upgrades, the airline has increased the frequency of flights to London Gatwick which has been increased from 14 to 16 flights a week with imidate effect.

This has come after the airline seven months ago reopen flights with its Boeing 787 Dreamliner to Gatwick making it the airlines sixth U.K. gateway.

Qatar had increased flight frequency earlier this year to seven European destinations Vienna, Austria; Zurich, Switzerland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Madrid, Spain; Warsaw, Poland, and Rome, Italy.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: “We invite all passengers to enjoy the additional capacity and flexibility provided by these aircraft upgrades and increased frequencies.”

“We are dedicated to giving our customers more choice and flexibility when planning their business and leisure trips to and from Europe, enabling them to connect seamlessly at Hamad International Airport to more than 160 global destinations.”

“We now provide direct services to more than 50 European cities, and our European route network is expanding rapidly.”

Qatar to Continue European Expansion in 2019…

Even with these additional flights to their European destination Qatar has also confirmed today that they will be opening an additional route in June next year to Malta.

The route will be served by an A320 with a schedule of four times weekly flights during winter and daily flights during the summer.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are tremendously excited to announce the launch of direct services to Malta, one of Europe’s architectural gems and a key new addition to our European network.

These announcements today show that Qatar is still committed to reaching their goal of 250 destinations by 2020.