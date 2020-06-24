Airways Magazine

Qatar Airways To Retire Boeing 777 Fleet

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • IATA Proposes Quarantine Alternatives MIAMI – In a press release earlier today, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) advised governments against imposing quarantine regulations for travelers, stating that these cause the travel and tourism...
  • 40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses LONDON – Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan broke the shocking news that around 40% of Pilots in Pakistan have fake pilot licenses. The startling news about the ‘fake’ Pilots...
  

Qatar Airways To Retire Boeing 777 Fleet

Qatar Airways To Retire Boeing 777 Fleet
June 24
12:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – As major airlines are rethinking their fleet strategy due to the current pandemic and cost awareness, Qatar Airways (QR) has this week revealed its plans to retire its entire Boeing 777-200LR and 300ER fleet by 2024.

The airline has plans to replace these aircraft with the Boing 777X they have on order. Qatar Airways Group CEO His Excellency Akbar Al Baker tells Executive Traveller, “We are very conscious about our emissions and we are very keen to keep on introducing fuel-efficient airplanes.”

It is understood that QR only wants new fuel-efficient jets in its fleet. Thus, it is not just the Boeing 777 that will eventually leave the fleet.

Qatar Airways Boeing 777-200LR. Wiki commons.

Airbus A330 and A320 retirements

Currently, QR’s A330 are being phased out as well as the A320 that will be gone within the next 4 years. The arrival of their Boeing 787-9 will open up for eventually replacing their current Boeing 787-8. Qatar also wants the A380 out by 2028.

The triple seven is a big workhorse for the airline. Their Boeing 777-200LR fly one of the longest flights in the world, from Doha to Aukland, NZ with an average flight time of over 16 h.

Just recently, the airline spent millions of dollars adding new QSuite business class cabins to some of its Boeing 777.

In the last couple of months, the airline has also flown cargo-only flights with many of their 777-300ER to meet the demand for cargo flights.

Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER. Wiki commons.

New Boeing 777-9, 777-8 and 777X

In June of 2020. the airline has 57 of the wide-body jet, of which 48 of the 777-300ER will be replaced by the 50 Boeing 777-9 the airline has on order.

Additionally, QR has 9 of the shorter but longer-ranged 777-200LR. These will be replaced by 10 extended ranged Boeing 777-8.

The Boeing 777X will feature an updated design of the airline’s award-winning Qsuite business class, the CEO confirms. Thus, first-class on the new Boeing 777X might become reality.

Boeing 777X roll out. Wiki Commons.

First class on the new triple sevens

Currently, , QR only offers first-class cabins on their A380 fleet. QR CEO has earlier stated that the first-class product will not be reintroduced once the A380 is retired, as first Class seats are hard to fill and QSuite levels off their premium market.

However, it looks like the airline has chosen to look into a first-class product once again. The CEO says that some Boeing 777-9 may feature “a very exclusive first-class cabin.”

The airline has two or three European destinations with a big demand such as London and Paris that could make the first-class cabin economical. Akbar states that QR “may introduce a very small first-class cabin for our local passengers who want a very exclusive first-class product.”

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Boeing 777-300ERQatar Airways
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Peter Bakke

Peter Bakke

Hi! My name is Peter. I'm an aviation enthusiast from Norway.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0