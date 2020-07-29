Qatar Airways To Resume Flights to Helsinki

MIAMI – Qatar Airways (QR) has announced its plans to resume flights to Helsinki from today. This sees the airline become the only Gulf carrier to serve the four nordic capitals.

The carrier will operate the flight with its modern, fuel-efficient widebody Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Its cabin configuration includes 36 Business class and 247 Economy seats.

Photo: from Airbus.

Comments from Qatar Airways CEO

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said, “We are glad to see Helsinki return to our network, a significant indicator of the recovery of the Nordic travel market.”

“With a total of 22 weekly flights to the region, we are delighted to be the first Gulf carrier to offer flights to the four Nordic capitals of Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, and Stockholm.”

“While the drop in air travel demand due to Covid-19 forced us to temporarily suspend services to Helsinki, we are proud to have never stopped flying to Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm.”

“As we pass the worst of the crisis, we look forward to increasing our services to the Nordic region to support the recovery of tourism and trade in the region.”

The carrier said that it continues to lead the recovery of international air travel. By the start of August, QR’s network will expand to close to 500 weekly flights to over 75 destinations around the globe.

Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner A7-BHG. Photo: ©Luca Flores

Qatar Airways Fleet Operations

Qatar Airways said that its operations are not dependant on any specific aircraft type. The carrier operates a variety of modern fuel-efficient aircraft.

This has allowed it to continue to fly while offering the right capacity for each market demand.

Due to the COVID-19 impact on travel demand, the airline has taken the decision to ground its fleet of A380.

Qatar said, “it’s not commercially or environmentally justifiable to operate such large aircraft in the current market.” QR operates a fleet of 49 Airbus A350XWB and 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

These types are the perfect and ideal choice for strategically important long-haul routes to America, Asia-Pacific regions, and Europe.

Qatar Airways Boeing-777-2DZLR-A7-BBF-1. Photo: Qatar Airways.

Onboard Safety Measures

In addition to the announcement of this route reopening, QR promoted their onboard safety measures for passenger and cabin Crew.

These include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its Crew. They also include a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers. QR is one of the first carriers to do so.

The announcement today is great news for the Nordic regions. They will be very happy to see a return of international travel for business and tourism at their airports.

The news also offers a glimpse of hope for other European countries. Air travel is slowly starting to make a return at an international level, albeit at a reduced service rate.

Featured image: Qatar Airways Airbus A350-900 A7-AMJ. Photo: ©Alvin Man