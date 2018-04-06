Qatar Airways to Inaugurate the Doha-Cardiff Route with the A350-900

LONDON — Qatar Airways has today announced that one of the A350-900’s in their fleet will be responsible for the inauguration of the Doha-Cardiff route which is set to launch on May 1st.

This is the first time that Qatar will be directly linked to Wales, and more importantly, the Welsh capital, offering passenger and cargo opportunities for those in the catchment area.

After the inaugural flight, the route will then be operated by the 787 Dreamliner that the carrier has in their fleet.

The first @qatarairways flight on May 1 will be a very special one, with @Airbus A350-900 making a special appearance! Book your flight to the world now at https://t.co/8OjIzBdlzh #WalestotheWorld pic.twitter.com/iyWKdJBICh — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) April 5, 2018

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker shared:

“The launch of our new service to Cardiff is a major milestone for Qatar Airways. It makes sense that the inaugural flight that welcomes Qatar Airways to Wales is on the A350-900, as the wings of this very plane are built at the Airbus plant in Broughton, North Wales. The new service will connect the Welsh people with more destinations globally and provide them with the opportunity to experience our unparalleled five-star service. We look forward to welcoming our new passengers on board and to connecting them to Doha and points beyond.”

Doha (DOH) to Cardiff (CWL) QR 321 departs 07:25 arrives 12:50 (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat)

Cardiff (CWL) to Doha (DOH) QR 322 departs 15:55 arrives 00:45 (+1) (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat)

Doha (DOH) to Cardiff (CWL) QR 323 departs 01:15 arrives 06:40 (Tue, Thu, Sun)

Cardiff (CWL) to Doha (DOH) QR 324 departs 08:10 arrives 17:00 (Tue, Thu, Sun)

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will operate on this route will have 22 seats in Business Class, offering a 1-2-1 configuration followed by 232 seats in Economy which will run under a 3-3-3 configuration. The flight schedule is as follows:

On top of this new route addition in May, the airline will also be operating services to London Gatwick on May 22nd. This means that by the end of May, Qatar Airways’ UK portfolio will consist of destinations being Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Gatwick, offering an even spread across the UK to connect passengers to the State of Qatar as well as beyond.